Seagate Desktop HDD 4TB Review: Big Capacity At 5900 RPM

Technical Specifications And Benchmark System
Technical Specifications
|Manufacturer
|Seagate
|Model
|Desktop HDD.15
|Model Number
|ST4000DM000
|Interface
|SATA 6 Gb/s
|Form Factor
|3.5"
|Capacity
|4 TB
|Spindle Speed
|5900 RPM
|Number of Platters
|4
|Cache
|64 MB
|Operating Temperature
|0 to 60 degrees Celsius
|Average/Maximum Data Transfer Rate(According to Manufacturer)
|146 MB/s / 180 MB/s
|Power Consumption at Idle(According to Manufacturer)
|5.0 W
|Power Consumption at Idle(Measured)
|3.6 W
Benchmark System
|Benchmark System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 0.2, LGA 1155, Z68 Express, BIOS: F3
|Memory
|2x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
|SSD
|Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel Z68 Platform Controller Hub, SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Synthetic Benchmarks
|h2benchw 3.16
|PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance Benchmarks
|Iometer 2006.07.27
|File Server Benchmark
|Web Server Benchmark
|Database Benchmark
|Workstation Benchmark
|Streaming Reads
|Streaming Writes
|4 KB Random Reads
|4 KB Random Writes
|Benchmark System Software and Drivers
|Software / Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Inf
|9.2.0.1030
