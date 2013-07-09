Trending

Seagate Desktop HDD 4TB Review: Big Capacity At 5900 RPM

First, Seagate renamed its Barracuda hard drive family to Desktop HDD.15. Then, it introduced the first model in the new line-up—the Desktop HDD.15 ST4000DM000. Does Seagate's first massive 4 TB desktop disk deliver the performance we want or disappoint?

Technical Specifications And Benchmark System

Technical Specifications

ManufacturerSeagate
ModelDesktop HDD.15
Model NumberST4000DM000
InterfaceSATA 6 Gb/s
Form Factor3.5"
Capacity4 TB
Spindle Speed5900 RPM
Number of Platters4
Cache64 MB
Operating Temperature0 to 60 degrees Celsius
Average/Maximum Data Transfer Rate(According to Manufacturer)146 MB/s / 180 MB/s
Power Consumption at Idle(According to Manufacturer)5.0 W
Power Consumption at Idle(Measured)3.6 W

Benchmark System

Benchmark System Hardware
HardwareDetails
CPUIntel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo
MotherboardGigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 0.2, LGA 1155, Z68 Express, BIOS: F3
Memory2x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
SSDIntel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3Gb/s
ControllerIntel Z68 Platform Controller Hub, SATA 6Gb/s
Power SupplySeasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
Benchmarks
Synthetic Benchmarksh2benchw 3.16
PCMark 7 1.0.4
I/O Performance BenchmarksIometer 2006.07.27
File Server Benchmark
Web Server Benchmark
Database Benchmark
Workstation Benchmark
Streaming Reads
Streaming Writes
4 KB Random Reads
4 KB Random Writes
Benchmark System Software and Drivers
Software / DriverDetails
Operating SystemWindows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
Intel Inf9.2.0.1030
  • vinhn 09 July 2013 05:41
    Would rather take 3TB @ 7200 over 4TB @ 5800, I'm sure people would agree with that.
  • guru_urug 09 July 2013 05:49
    Good Read.
    Noticed a small insignificant error in the "Drive Surface Temperature" chart. It lists the 4TB HDD.15 as a 7200rpm drive rather than a 5900rpm one.
  • outlw6669 09 July 2013 06:07
    Now that everyone has a full lineup of 4TB drives out, how about finally releasing something larger?
    Bring on the 2160p content!
  • SteelCity1981 09 July 2013 06:35
    the thing is this hard drive geared towards speed it's mostly geared towards data storage, which is why it's only 5800rpm, so you wouldn't get this obv if you want fast read and write times, that's what SSD's are for.
    Reply
    The one graph, about temperatures, said "higher is better" beneath it...
  • masterjaw 09 July 2013 07:34
    Great media storage drive for those with SSDs as boot drive which is what is currently on the trend right now.
  • csf60 09 July 2013 08:00
    To all the people who say performance is not important, I would like to remind them we don't have a 4 terabyte SSD yet, and until then, if I need 4TB I have to use a hard drive. And it better be a fast one or I will be sitting for ever in a loading screen in-game, opening big programs and loading 8GB of sample sounds to RAM when I work with music.

    For me this is a big mistake for Seagate. I always bought their drives because they were the fastest, but it seems they are now joining the WD green lineup. I'll probably have to go with hitachi now to have some decent speed.
  • wavetrex 09 July 2013 08:27
    I personally only care about price / gigabyte. Give me the ability to store more HD pron and I'm happy. Don't care if it dies...
  • daglesj 09 July 2013 09:50
    Would anyone use a 4TB drive as a system drive anyway? Short stoked to 200GB maybe but otherwise......? Reliability has never been a strong point with drives over 1TB IMO.

    I just see these big drives as a huge liability really, but folks will hoard their data.
  • Larry Bob 09 July 2013 10:07
    Unique name Seagate.
