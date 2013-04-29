Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Dota 2 Image Quality And Detail Settings
Like most of the latest titles developed by Valve, Dota 2 is powered by the venerable Source engine, modified and repurposed for top-down strategy style play instead of first-person shooting. The characters and environment are cartoony, but less so than LoL and far more detailed. The best way I can describe the art direction is a cross between World of Warcraft and Team Fortress 2.
There are a lot of available detail settings, but they're straightforward on/off toggles (except for Shadows, Textures, and Render Quality). We're going to keep this comparison simple by using two combinations: first, minimum detail settings with Med textures and 100% Render Quality, and then with all of the settings maxed-out.
The most striking differences come from the apparent depth that shadows add. Otherwise, post-process effects and anti-aliasing are also visible in the highest-detail shots. Even entry-level settings are attractive, though the most demanding configuration offers much better graphics.
I'm so glad they keep the game mechanic and the system requirement low...
the one problems i had is no near server in my country, and the internet connection is quite bad...
I'm wonder if this game is playable on LAN or private/local server?
and desktop core i3 is keeping up with fx8350 and then beats it in avg fps? so much for moar cores. the time has come again to recommend core i3 over fx!! relax c.a.l.f., i am kidding, it's not 2011 anymore. :P
i think..... this is the second multiplayer game since the guild wars 2 where core i3 has taken a lead.
kidding aside, could you test core i5 3570k or 3470 (at stock) instead of core i5 3550, the 3570k is selling for $220 at newegg, i5 3550 is $225 and fx8350 is $200(excl. shipping). i5 3470 is selling for $200 and with a mobo like asus z77-v lx, i think it can hit 4 ghz with multicore turbo enabled.
no one is going to rage, its a low requirement game as for cpu, all they needed to test was the general core difference. if your quad core intel cpu is faster than the tested cpu, then just add a few fps to the tested results +/- irregularities with systems and testing situations. the cpus chosen were just a bunch of cpus of different core count and architectures to gather data from modernish cpus for the game. No one is really going to argue against something like a 4.5 3570k being better than like a i5-3470 at max turbo clock. Its generally accepted that clocks in the same architecture will make it run better.