Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: Low Details, 1920x1080
As I mentioned, Dota 2 is designed to run smoothly on entry-level hardware. Our base tests are set to the lowest available details with the Textures option at medium and Render Quality at 100%. This means no anti-aliasing, no post-processing, and no shadows. Having said that, even low-end graphics processors are strong enough to drive smooth frame rates at 1920x1080.
Aside from the mobile platforms, all of these benchmarks were run on an Intel Core i5-3550 CPU. The mobile Core i5-3210M has an integrated HD Graphics 4000 engine, while the A10-4600M features a Radeon HD 7660G on-chip.
A $40 Radeon HD 6450 yields a minimum of almost 50 FPS. Even the mobile HD Graphics 4000 and Radeon HD 7660G chipsets maintain at least 30 FPS at 1920x1080.
The only card that struggles is Nvidia's GeForce G210. We were actually surprised that the powerful Core i5-3550 wasn't able to pull the low-end discrete card up to playable levels of performance. You'd need to drop the resolution or Render Quality setting in order to achieve playable frame rates.
The frame rates plotted over time don't tell us much that we didn't already see in the minimum and average frame rate chart.
Frame latencies don't cause any noticeable stuttering in the benchmark, although the GeForce G210 passes the undesirable 15 millisecond mark.
I'm so glad they keep the game mechanic and the system requirement low...
the one problems i had is no near server in my country, and the internet connection is quite bad...
I'm wonder if this game is playable on LAN or private/local server?
and desktop core i3 is keeping up with fx8350 and then beats it in avg fps? so much for moar cores. the time has come again to recommend core i3 over fx!! relax c.a.l.f., i am kidding, it's not 2011 anymore. :P
i think..... this is the second multiplayer game since the guild wars 2 where core i3 has taken a lead.
kidding aside, could you test core i5 3570k or 3470 (at stock) instead of core i5 3550, the 3570k is selling for $220 at newegg, i5 3550 is $225 and fx8350 is $200(excl. shipping). i5 3470 is selling for $200 and with a mobo like asus z77-v lx, i think it can hit 4 ghz with multicore turbo enabled.
no one is going to rage, its a low requirement game as for cpu, all they needed to test was the general core difference. if your quad core intel cpu is faster than the tested cpu, then just add a few fps to the tested results +/- irregularities with systems and testing situations. the cpus chosen were just a bunch of cpus of different core count and architectures to gather data from modernish cpus for the game. No one is really going to argue against something like a 4.5 3570k being better than like a i5-3470 at max turbo clock. Its generally accepted that clocks in the same architecture will make it run better.