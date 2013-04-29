Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: Low Details, 1920x1080

As I mentioned, Dota 2 is designed to run smoothly on entry-level hardware. Our base tests are set to the lowest available details with the Textures option at medium and Render Quality at 100%. This means no anti-aliasing, no post-processing, and no shadows. Having said that, even low-end graphics processors are strong enough to drive smooth frame rates at 1920x1080.

Aside from the mobile platforms, all of these benchmarks were run on an Intel Core i5-3550 CPU. The mobile Core i5-3210M has an integrated HD Graphics 4000 engine, while the A10-4600M features a Radeon HD 7660G on-chip.

A $40 Radeon HD 6450 yields a minimum of almost 50 FPS. Even the mobile HD Graphics 4000 and Radeon HD 7660G chipsets maintain at least 30 FPS at 1920x1080.

The only card that struggles is Nvidia's GeForce G210. We were actually surprised that the powerful Core i5-3550 wasn't able to pull the low-end discrete card up to playable levels of performance. You'd need to drop the resolution or Render Quality setting in order to achieve playable frame rates.

The frame rates plotted over time don't tell us much that we didn't already see in the minimum and average frame rate chart.

Frame latencies don't cause any noticeable stuttering in the benchmark, although the GeForce G210 passes the undesirable 15 millisecond mark.