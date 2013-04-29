Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: High Details, 1680x1050

So, now we know that Dota 2 runs fairly well on pretty much everything when you use the lowest detail settings. How does that change when we crank the game up to its most demanding combination of options?

Except for the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5, every card manages to maintain at least 60 FPS in our benchmark run. Even those two budget-oriented boards hover just above 30 FPS.

As you can see, plotting frame rate over time demonstrates a tie between the least expensive AMD and Nvidia cards. The other contenders are too fast to show up on this chart.

We aren't concerned by the frame time variance results generated by our testing. The whole field comes in under 10 ms at the 95th percentile.