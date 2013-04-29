Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: High Details, 1680x1050
So, now we know that Dota 2 runs fairly well on pretty much everything when you use the lowest detail settings. How does that change when we crank the game up to its most demanding combination of options?
Except for the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5, every card manages to maintain at least 60 FPS in our benchmark run. Even those two budget-oriented boards hover just above 30 FPS.
As you can see, plotting frame rate over time demonstrates a tie between the least expensive AMD and Nvidia cards. The other contenders are too fast to show up on this chart.
We aren't concerned by the frame time variance results generated by our testing. The whole field comes in under 10 ms at the 95th percentile.
I'm so glad they keep the game mechanic and the system requirement low...
the one problems i had is no near server in my country, and the internet connection is quite bad...
I'm wonder if this game is playable on LAN or private/local server?
and desktop core i3 is keeping up with fx8350 and then beats it in avg fps? so much for moar cores. the time has come again to recommend core i3 over fx!! relax c.a.l.f., i am kidding, it's not 2011 anymore. :P
i think..... this is the second multiplayer game since the guild wars 2 where core i3 has taken a lead.
kidding aside, could you test core i5 3570k or 3470 (at stock) instead of core i5 3550, the 3570k is selling for $220 at newegg, i5 3550 is $225 and fx8350 is $200(excl. shipping). i5 3470 is selling for $200 and with a mobo like asus z77-v lx, i think it can hit 4 ghz with multicore turbo enabled.
no one is going to rage, its a low requirement game as for cpu, all they needed to test was the general core difference. if your quad core intel cpu is faster than the tested cpu, then just add a few fps to the tested results +/- irregularities with systems and testing situations. the cpus chosen were just a bunch of cpus of different core count and architectures to gather data from modernish cpus for the game. No one is really going to argue against something like a 4.5 3570k being better than like a i5-3470 at max turbo clock. Its generally accepted that clocks in the same architecture will make it run better.