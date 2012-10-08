Three Down-Draft Heat Sinks: The Last Of A Dying Breed?

Benchmark System
We used our usual AMD Phenom II X6 1090T Black Edition-based configuration for testing. The CPU has six cores that run at a base frequency of 3.2 GHz (though Turbo Core can take them higher). Its thermal ceiling is 125 W at stock settings, though we overclocked the processor to 3.8 GHz to more intensively tax our three coolers.
We used the thermal paste that came with each coolers, since that's part of the package. Sound recording was done from a distance of 30 cm. Detailed specifications of our benchmark system are in the following table.
|System Hardware
|AMD Platform (Socket AM3)
|MSI 870A Fuzion Power Edition (MS-7660), AMD 870+SB850, BIOS: v1.2 (11/17/2010)
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X6 Black Edition 1090T (Thuban), Overclocked to 3800 MHz (19 x 200)
|Memory
|2 x 1 GB Crucial Ballistix BL12864BA1608.8SFB DDR3-1066
|System Drive
|Crucial CT32GBFABO, 30 GB, SATA 1.5Gb/s
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GeForce 8400 GS (Passively-Cooled)
|Sound
|On-Board Realtek ALC892 HD Audio Controller
|Network Card
|Realtek RTL8168D/8111D PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Adapter
|Power Supply Unit (PSU)
|Seasonic X760, 760 W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate SP1
|Graphics Driver
|Version 8.17.12.7533 (ForceWare 275.33)
|Network Driver
|7.46.610.2011 (Win7 Default)
Don't forget to account for ambient noise, which is already often higher than the rated loudness of many coolers.
with the greatest 140mm desktop PC fan in existence, the Sanyo Denki 9LB1412M501: bit.ly/QOHXJA
Specs: 140x140 51mm 138CFM 2000rpm 39dBA 12V 0.5A
Essentially the most perfect balance of airflow to noise I have ever seen.
I can only imagine how well this fan can cool not only the CPU but virtually the entire upper half of the motherboard as well. Alas, my dream will remain a dream since although I know where to buy the fan, the min. order quantity is 10, pushing the total price to at least $500; way out of my reach.
But speaking of which, Tom's, why not compare motherboard voltage regulator and RAM module temps with these top-down coolers vs tower coolers? Myself and many overclockers will be extremely interested in these temps.