Trending

Drobo 5N 5-Bay NAS Review

By

Real World Software Workloads

Server Workloads

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

With restricted small block and random read performance, the Drobo 5N has a difficult time keeping pace with the other systems during the test. Most photography professionals do not run applications on a Drobo system, so we are not too put off by these results.

Consumer Workloads

Image 1 of 12

Image 2 of 12

Image 3 of 12

Image 4 of 12

Image 5 of 12

Image 6 of 12

Image 7 of 12

Image 8 of 12

Image 9 of 12

Image 10 of 12

Image 11 of 12

Image 12 of 12

It's almost frightening how well the synthetic tests predict file transfer performance using application traces. Intel's NASPT software allows you to put a name to the face, so to say. In this case, you can match your application to a level of performance. For instance, if your images are on the NAS, but the software you use to browse is on your PC or Mac, the Photo Album test reveals the level of performance you should expect with all of the systems.

The Drobo 5N exhibits lower performance than many of the other systems in the charts during most of the consumer workloads. The system performs well taking in large files and playing back video streams. Low performance doesn't mean unusable, but your money could go further with other systems.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jasonelmore 24 October 2016 01:37
    Pretty weak CPU, no way it's doing any PLEX Server duties. That's kind of a must have features nowadays. Although this NAS is around 3 years old, odd that toms is just now reviewing it.
    Reply
  • azaran 24 October 2016 11:57
    Kinda odd to see this up and running in a review when its been out for so long. It's 3+ yr old tech in this thing so its not surprising that its not wowing anyone with its specs. I love mine tho.
    Reply
  • BenJaD 24 October 2016 14:08
    Difficult to recall how long the 5N has graced my storage space. As a recovering DP manager from the era of big iron and big budgets I had zero interest in becoming a networking wizard. The 5N has done everything I needed from it - and Drobo has routinely provided both hardware and software updates that, as far as I can tell, keep the device relevant. What I purchased as a 15Tb device is now capable of 30Tb, and possibly 40Tb.
    Do I appreciate the 'aged' technology - you better believe I do. The last major shop I ran the available storage on this device would be the biggest budget bomb ever - .
    Reply
  • Robert_6966 24 October 2016 17:12
    I've had mine for three years and I love it. It has worked flawlessly during that time, including having two hard drive failures ( cheap drives ). I'm now running five 4TB WD red NAS drives. I have this drive attached to a small PC running Plex = awesome!
    Reply
  • John McGaw 26 October 2016 21:50
    I've been using mine since June of 2013 and have found it an excellent backup destination. I started with two 3tB WD Red drives then filled up with three more and when the space started to get tight I stuffed in two 6tB. The drive upgrade process, while slow with huge drives, has always run perfectly. I used to be a UNIX sysadmin before retiring and really didn't want to get into any complexities at home -- the Drobo filled the bill and saves headaches and worries.
    Reply
  • TerraMaster_Mike 14 November 2016 08:49
    Nice review! It is very professional.
    Reply