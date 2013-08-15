AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

Update (8/16/2013): We received a lot of feedback asking for evidence that AMD's Catalyst 13.8 beta driver does not improve the situation with Dual Graphics.

To be clear, a representative from the company previously stated that the Dual Graphics feature is not affected by this driver, including its frame pacing addition. Rather, 13.8 affects discrete cards in CrossFire.

With that said, we're hear to help you make educated buying decisions. So, we spent the day capturing video using Catalyst 13.8 beta for your information.

As you can see, the new driver changes nothing as far as the Dual Graphics experience is concerned, just as AMD confirmed.