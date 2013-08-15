AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

Update: Catalyst 13.8 Beta Driver Results
Update (8/16/2013): We received a lot of feedback asking for evidence that AMD's Catalyst 13.8 beta driver does not improve the situation with Dual Graphics.
To be clear, a representative from the company previously stated that the Dual Graphics feature is not affected by this driver, including its frame pacing addition. Rather, 13.8 affects discrete cards in CrossFire.
With that said, we're hear to help you make educated buying decisions. So, we spent the day capturing video using Catalyst 13.8 beta for your information.
As you can see, the new driver changes nothing as far as the Dual Graphics experience is concerned, just as AMD confirmed.
If I had just paid good money for a new graphics card for Dual Graphics, I'd be feeling pretty well cheated out of my money right now.
Could we see this performed again with Catalyst 13.8?
See page 2:
"You'll notice that we're using the Catalyst 13.6 Beta 2 driver instead of Catalyst 13.8 Beta, which adds a frame pacing feature for smoother, more consistent output. AMD tells us that the new driver does not affect Dual Graphics configurations. It only works with multiple discrete GPUs. Rest assured that the configuration we're presenting is as up to date as possible."
As this issue unfolds, I hope there are as informative follow-ups to accompany them. Good job!
Ah - my apologies.. Thanks for the response.