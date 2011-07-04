The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|APU
|AMD E-350 (Zacate): 1.60 GHz, 1 MB Cache, BGA FT1
|RAM
|Kinston HyperX DDR3-1600 CAS 9 2 x 4 GB (8 GB) Dual Channel Kit, SPD DDR3-1333 CAS 9
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6310 (Integrated): 500 MHz GPU, Shared memory
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 11.5
|Chipset
|AMD Catalyst 11.5
Note that the chart above doesn’t list a model number, just a performance level. That’s because today’s motherboards were split between standard DIMM and SO-DIMM support.
To make this a fair comparison, Kingston added its KHX1600C9S3K2/8GX dual-channel notebook kit to the KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX desktop kit we already had. Note that the one letter that separates these model numbers refers to slot type: Both 8 GB dual-channel kits support DDR3-1600 CAS 9 by XMP and DDR3-1333 CAS 9 by SPD.
Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB SSD minimizes the impact of drive performance on today’s benchmarks.
And now for the shocker in today’s test configuration:
We understand that most power supplies have fairly low efficiency below 25% load, but what about 2.5% load? We connected our power supply directly to a portable mid-sized liquid cooling system built two years ago for graphics card testing, wiring a digital multimeter in series with its 12 V connection. The meter showed that the liquid cooler drew 1.6893 amps, or 20.22 watts. Meanwhile, a second meter at the wall showed that the power supply consumed 24 W, and simple division proves that this 760 W power supply is capable of 84% efficiency at 2.5% load. A long search of the 80 PLUS Web site did not reveal any alternative units with a significantly higher efficiency level at our 20 W target.
Even though we weren’t able to improve efficiency using a lower-capacity unit, builders who need a physically-smaller part will find several 150 to 200 W units with similar efficiency at 20 W by repeating our search of the 80 PLUS site.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Aliens vs Predator
|Alien vs Predator Benchmark Tool Test Set 1: Low Textures, No Shadows/SSAO/Tesselation/AA, 1x AF Test Set 2: Low Quality, No Shadows/SSAO/Tesselation, 4x AA, 1x AF
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 seconds FRAPS) Test Set 1: Lowest Quality/Details, No AA Test Set 2: Lowest Quality/Details, 4x AA
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: Low Overall Quality, High Shaders, DX 10, No AA Test Set 2: Low Overall Quality, High Shaders, DX 10, 4x AA
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 9.0.3.15 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|MediaEspresso 6.5
|Version 6.5.1210_33281: 1080i HDTV (449 MB) to iPad H.264, 1024x768
|MediaConverter 7
|Version7.1.0.68: 1080i HDTV (449 MB) to iPad, SmartFit profile
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|Version 12.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|WinZip
|Version 14.0 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.0 Beta 4: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.2: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Power, Heat and Noise
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFT's, eight-threads
|P3 Kill A Watt P4400
|Global Power Consumption at AC outlet
|Acu-Rite thermal probe
|Thermal probe on VRM chokes, touching MOSFET sink Ambient temperature at 6" from motherboard front edge
|Galaxy Check Mate CM-140
|Measured at 1/4 meter, corrected to 1 m (-12 db)
Only problem is that it is $160 instead of $130
Otherwise very nice roundup. I've been thinking of using one of these for a server/NAS.
Not good for much save storage, but that wasn't tested. Would have much rather see an A8 board roundup since they are on newegg now. Picked up one myself for my htpc/storage setup.
Uh no, Brazos is bast on the Bobcat core which is a low power version of Bulldozer. These are meant for ultra portables and netbooks, nettops, ultrathin notebooks and the likes.
Llano is the entry level desktop APU until they switch from Stars cores on those to the newer bulldozer cores.
And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
noob2222And yet this roundup is .... desktop boards. And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
Net TOP. Meaning a low power ITX board. Brazos is merely a stopgap till AMD has the tooling to kick out tons of BD cores. Though I will agree this roundup is a bit late it is at least thorough.
Good call--that board only recently became available, after this story was scheduled to be published. We've since updated the conclusion and price chart to reflect the market as of July 4th, 2011.
Cheers,
Chris
Brazos is NOT a stopgap, it is meant for very low power applications. It's basically AMD's take on Atom style devices. Bulldozer is not meant to scale to this low power envelope. That's why there are already plans for Brazos successors. Ontario/Zacate will be replaced by Khrishna/Wichita. Llano will be succeeded by Trinity, which is Bulldozer based. Zambezi is supposed to be succeeded by something called Komodo, which I haven't read much about.
Llano for laptops is out-freaking-standing, Llano for desktops is amazing for cheap OEM-built desktops and small form-factor HTPCs. TBH, it shouldn't excite much of anyone else, nor was it intended to replace Phenom II + dGPU for enthusiasts.