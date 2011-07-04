The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Test Settings

Test System Configuration APU AMD E-350 (Zacate): 1.60 GHz, 1 MB Cache, BGA FT1 RAM Kinston HyperX DDR3-1600 CAS 9 2 x 4 GB (8 GB) Dual Channel Kit, SPD DDR3-1333 CAS 9 Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6310 (Integrated): 500 MHz GPU, Shared memory Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 11.5 Chipset AMD Catalyst 11.5

Note that the chart above doesn’t list a model number, just a performance level. That’s because today’s motherboards were split between standard DIMM and SO-DIMM support.

To make this a fair comparison, Kingston added its KHX1600C9S3K2/8GX dual-channel notebook kit to the KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX desktop kit we already had. Note that the one letter that separates these model numbers refers to slot type: Both 8 GB dual-channel kits support DDR3-1600 CAS 9 by XMP and DDR3-1333 CAS 9 by SPD.

Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB SSD minimizes the impact of drive performance on today’s benchmarks.

And now for the shocker in today’s test configuration:

We understand that most power supplies have fairly low efficiency below 25% load, but what about 2.5% load? We connected our power supply directly to a portable mid-sized liquid cooling system built two years ago for graphics card testing, wiring a digital multimeter in series with its 12 V connection. The meter showed that the liquid cooler drew 1.6893 amps, or 20.22 watts. Meanwhile, a second meter at the wall showed that the power supply consumed 24 W, and simple division proves that this 760 W power supply is capable of 84% efficiency at 2.5% load. A long search of the 80 PLUS Web site did not reveal any alternative units with a significantly higher efficiency level at our 20 W target.

Even though we weren’t able to improve efficiency using a lower-capacity unit, builders who need a physically-smaller part will find several 150 to 200 W units with similar efficiency at 20 W by repeating our search of the 80 PLUS site.