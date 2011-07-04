The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

We picked CoD:MW2 specifically for its low system overhead, as a still-popular title that can extract hundreds of FPS from true gaming systems. Let’s see what its lowest settings can do for our Zacate platforms.

The title appears CPU-bound at its lowest settings, though the boards that support DDR3-1333 operation still come out on top. The biggest problem when we actually play through this game is “stuck” frames, where a frame that last nearly 500 milliseconds can cause your character to get killed, even if 20 frames in the next 500 ms makes it appear that you achieved a playable 21 FPS.

Adding AA to this title doesn’t appear to slow the system down by much, again pointing towards a CPU that’s likely weaker than the GPU to which it's connected. Anyone hoping to make a low-end gaming system by simply adding a better card might start looking elsewhere.