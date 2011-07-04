The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
We picked CoD:MW2 specifically for its low system overhead, as a still-popular title that can extract hundreds of FPS from true gaming systems. Let’s see what its lowest settings can do for our Zacate platforms.
The title appears CPU-bound at its lowest settings, though the boards that support DDR3-1333 operation still come out on top. The biggest problem when we actually play through this game is “stuck” frames, where a frame that last nearly 500 milliseconds can cause your character to get killed, even if 20 frames in the next 500 ms makes it appear that you achieved a playable 21 FPS.
Adding AA to this title doesn’t appear to slow the system down by much, again pointing towards a CPU that’s likely weaker than the GPU to which it's connected. Anyone hoping to make a low-end gaming system by simply adding a better card might start looking elsewhere.
Uh no, Brazos is bast on the Bobcat core which is a low power version of Bulldozer. These are meant for ultra portables and netbooks, nettops, ultrathin notebooks and the likes.
Llano is the entry level desktop APU until they switch from Stars cores on those to the newer bulldozer cores.
And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
noob2222And yet this roundup is .... desktop boards. And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
Net TOP. Meaning a low power ITX board. Brazos is merely a stopgap till AMD has the tooling to kick out tons of BD cores. Though I will agree this roundup is a bit late it is at least thorough.
Good call--that board only recently became available, after this story was scheduled to be published. We've since updated the conclusion and price chart to reflect the market as of July 4th, 2011.
Brazos is NOT a stopgap, it is meant for very low power applications. It's basically AMD's take on Atom style devices. Bulldozer is not meant to scale to this low power envelope. That's why there are already plans for Brazos successors. Ontario/Zacate will be replaced by Khrishna/Wichita. Llano will be succeeded by Trinity, which is Bulldozer based. Zambezi is supposed to be succeeded by something called Komodo, which I haven't read much about.
Llano for laptops is out-freaking-standing, Llano for desktops is amazing for cheap OEM-built desktops and small form-factor HTPCs. TBH, it shouldn't excite much of anyone else, nor was it intended to replace Phenom II + dGPU for enthusiasts.