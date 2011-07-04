The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding
We had to reduce our A/V enconding suite simply to complete this review within an adequate amount of time. A quick look at encode times sheds a bit of light on why, exactly.
Our lightest load, Apple iTunes, encodes a full-length movie soundtrack to AAC format in slightly more than five minutes.
Lame takes a little longer to encode the same sound track to MP3.
Performance takes a fast slide downhill when it comes to video transcoding. Cyberlink MediaEspresso takes more than 13 minutes to convert a five-minute video to low-resolution.
ArcSoft MediaConverter performs a little better under AMD’s architecture, encoding the same video nearly twice as quickly. This is still longer than real-time, however, making this combination of hardware and software unsuitable for DVR purposes.
Our HTPC-oriented HandBrake benchmark takes nearly half an hour to run per board, causing us to give up on it. The E-350 is suitable for media players, but definately not full-featured HTPCs.
Only problem is that it is $160 instead of $130
Otherwise very nice roundup. I've been thinking of using one of these for a server/NAS.
Not good for much save storage, but that wasn't tested. Would have much rather see an A8 board roundup since they are on newegg now. Picked up one myself for my htpc/storage setup.
Uh no, Brazos is bast on the Bobcat core which is a low power version of Bulldozer. These are meant for ultra portables and netbooks, nettops, ultrathin notebooks and the likes.
Llano is the entry level desktop APU until they switch from Stars cores on those to the newer bulldozer cores.
And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
noob2222And yet this roundup is .... desktop boards. And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
Net TOP. Meaning a low power ITX board. Brazos is merely a stopgap till AMD has the tooling to kick out tons of BD cores. Though I will agree this roundup is a bit late it is at least thorough.
Good call--that board only recently became available, after this story was scheduled to be published. We've since updated the conclusion and price chart to reflect the market as of July 4th, 2011.
Cheers,
Chris
Brazos is NOT a stopgap, it is meant for very low power applications. It's basically AMD's take on Atom style devices. Bulldozer is not meant to scale to this low power envelope. That's why there are already plans for Brazos successors. Ontario/Zacate will be replaced by Khrishna/Wichita. Llano will be succeeded by Trinity, which is Bulldozer based. Zambezi is supposed to be succeeded by something called Komodo, which I haven't read much about.
Llano for laptops is out-freaking-standing, Llano for desktops is amazing for cheap OEM-built desktops and small form-factor HTPCs. TBH, it shouldn't excite much of anyone else, nor was it intended to replace Phenom II + dGPU for enthusiasts.