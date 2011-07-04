The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Photos And File Compression
Most of our productivity benchmarks are aimed at high-end office and workstation systems, making them unsuitable to testing low-energy platforms. Again this is mostly a matter of test time, but we doubt anyone would use this system for high-end tasks anyway. They might however use Photoshop.
Yet, even this benchmark is set up to create an unreasonably high load on high-end systems, so completion times are only useful in comparing one model to the next. For most real-world users, the E-350 is fast enough in Photoshop as long as no other CPU-intensive tasks are running in the background.
Four minutes to compress a nearly CD-sized folder brings found memories of Pentium 4s. It’s fortunate for AMD, then, that these systems use around 1/6th the power of those long-forgotten relics. Efficiency is this platform’s raison d'être.
WinRAR further accelerates file compression.
WinZip results are a little difficult to describe. At first we thought there might be a problem with the AHCI driver included with several of today’s samples, so we retested with the latest version for all of these. Perhaps the difference is due to a UEFI issue?
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813500068
Only problem is that it is $160 instead of $130
Otherwise very nice roundup. I've been thinking of using one of these for a server/NAS.
Not good for much save storage, but that wasn't tested. Would have much rather see an A8 board roundup since they are on newegg now. Picked up one myself for my htpc/storage setup.
Uh no, Brazos is bast on the Bobcat core which is a low power version of Bulldozer. These are meant for ultra portables and netbooks, nettops, ultrathin notebooks and the likes.
Llano is the entry level desktop APU until they switch from Stars cores on those to the newer bulldozer cores.
And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
noob2222And yet this roundup is .... desktop boards. And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
Net TOP. Meaning a low power ITX board. Brazos is merely a stopgap till AMD has the tooling to kick out tons of BD cores. Though I will agree this roundup is a bit late it is at least thorough.
Good call--that board only recently became available, after this story was scheduled to be published. We've since updated the conclusion and price chart to reflect the market as of July 4th, 2011.
Cheers,
Chris
Brazos is NOT a stopgap, it is meant for very low power applications. It's basically AMD's take on Atom style devices. Bulldozer is not meant to scale to this low power envelope. That's why there are already plans for Brazos successors. Ontario/Zacate will be replaced by Khrishna/Wichita. Llano will be succeeded by Trinity, which is Bulldozer based. Zambezi is supposed to be succeeded by something called Komodo, which I haven't read much about.
Llano for laptops is out-freaking-standing, Llano for desktops is amazing for cheap OEM-built desktops and small form-factor HTPCs. TBH, it shouldn't excite much of anyone else, nor was it intended to replace Phenom II + dGPU for enthusiasts.