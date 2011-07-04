The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Photos And File Compression

Most of our productivity benchmarks are aimed at high-end office and workstation systems, making them unsuitable to testing low-energy platforms. Again this is mostly a matter of test time, but we doubt anyone would use this system for high-end tasks anyway. They might however use Photoshop.

Yet, even this benchmark is set up to create an unreasonably high load on high-end systems, so completion times are only useful in comparing one model to the next. For most real-world users, the E-350 is fast enough in Photoshop as long as no other CPU-intensive tasks are running in the background.

Four minutes to compress a nearly CD-sized folder brings found memories of Pentium 4s. It’s fortunate for AMD, then, that these systems use around 1/6th the power of those long-forgotten relics. Efficiency is this platform’s raison d'être.

WinRAR further accelerates file compression.

WinZip results are a little difficult to describe. At first we thought there might be a problem with the AHCI driver included with several of today’s samples, so we retested with the latest version for all of these. Perhaps the difference is due to a UEFI issue?