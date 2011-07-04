The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Power, Heat, And Noise
AMD would like the E-350 to be your efficiency champion, and it appears that Zotac would like to be your E-350 efficiency champion. Jetway’s IPC-based solution is runner-up, while Asus’ fully-loaded board beats Gigabyte’s half-loaded model.
Things should get even more interesting when we look at heat, since several of today’s motherboards are passively cooled.
Industrial applications often require a system to be heat-tolerant, so Jetway’s superior cooling comes as no surprise, even though there is a trade-off in noise. The Foxconn AHD1S-K runs so hot that we actually had to lower our office temperature to prevent thermal throttling, which is a performance-destroying feature that could occur when this part is placed within the confines of a small case. Zotac appears to have the best silent cooler, though much of that enhanced cooling surely comes from the same low voltage that caused it to use the least amount of power in our consumption charts.
We’re certain that many builders are choosing these platforms for use in low-energy media players, for which they will also want low noise. Jetway’s IPC-oriented cooling fan is ill-suited for living rooms, though it might be perfect for the industrial environments it was designed to address.
Only problem is that it is $160 instead of $130
Otherwise very nice roundup. I've been thinking of using one of these for a server/NAS.
Not good for much save storage, but that wasn't tested. Would have much rather see an A8 board roundup since they are on newegg now. Picked up one myself for my htpc/storage setup.
Uh no, Brazos is bast on the Bobcat core which is a low power version of Bulldozer. These are meant for ultra portables and netbooks, nettops, ultrathin notebooks and the likes.
Llano is the entry level desktop APU until they switch from Stars cores on those to the newer bulldozer cores.
And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
noob2222And yet this roundup is .... desktop boards. And brazos has nothing in common with bulldozer.
Net TOP. Meaning a low power ITX board. Brazos is merely a stopgap till AMD has the tooling to kick out tons of BD cores. Though I will agree this roundup is a bit late it is at least thorough.
Good call--that board only recently became available, after this story was scheduled to be published. We've since updated the conclusion and price chart to reflect the market as of July 4th, 2011.
Cheers,
Chris
Brazos is NOT a stopgap, it is meant for very low power applications. It's basically AMD's take on Atom style devices. Bulldozer is not meant to scale to this low power envelope. That's why there are already plans for Brazos successors. Ontario/Zacate will be replaced by Khrishna/Wichita. Llano will be succeeded by Trinity, which is Bulldozer based. Zambezi is supposed to be succeeded by something called Komodo, which I haven't read much about.
Llano for laptops is out-freaking-standing, Llano for desktops is amazing for cheap OEM-built desktops and small form-factor HTPCs. TBH, it shouldn't excite much of anyone else, nor was it intended to replace Phenom II + dGPU for enthusiasts.