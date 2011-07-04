The Brazos Round-Up: Eight AMD E-350-Based Motherboards

Overclocking

Only two of today’s motherboards are overclockable. Several others supported unsanctioned DDR3-1333 operation, however, and received a performance boost because of that.

Asus edges out Gigabyte, but we were really hoping to reach 2 GHz. 1840 MHz is still a little more respectable than 1808 MHz, and even that small overclock provides a noticeable boost to APU performance.

The difference between Asus and Gigabyte overclocking could be limited to reference clock, where one company uses different voltage levels than the other. Too much voltage can also hurt an overclock, as a result of heat

Four of today’s board’s support DDR3-1333, and two of those also supported reference clock adjustment. Remaining differences are due to slight variations in default reference clock.