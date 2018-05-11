Trending

EK-FB MSI X399 RGB Monoblock Review: Full Coverage For Threadripper

How We Test: Watercooling Components

One of the challenges with testing individual liquid-cooling components lies not with the component itself, but with maintaining consistency with remaining pieces comprising the cooling loop. For this, we’ve chosen common, dependable loop hardware that is designed to limit any specific weakness and provide us with a consistent platform on which to isolate testing components.

Watercooling Hardware

PumpSwiftech MCP50X
ReservoirSwiftech MCP35X/MCP50X rev.2B Acrylic
FittingsBitspower Matte Black ½”ID x ¾” OD Compression (x6)
RadiatorXSPC EX360
FansScythe Ultra Kaze 3000 RPM 120mm (x3)
Tubing½” inner diameter, ¾” outer diameter; clear
CoolantDistilled water, no additives, coolants, or dyes

Our liquid-cooling testbed loop combines excellent flow rates, high-volume fans, and a great-performing radiator to focus all results on those produced by the water-block samples themselves.

Testing Hardware

Power SupplySeasonic SS-760KM 760W, 80 Plus Gold
Thermal Probe, Fan Controller, LoggerCrystalFontz CFA-633 w/ Dallas One Wire DS18B20 sensors (x2)
SoftwarePrime96 v27.9, AVX FFT length 8K, each test is a two-hour continuous run

Our testing hardware closely mimics our standard Intel CPU cooler test system, with the only differences being the AMD Threadripper 1900X (instead of the Intel Core i7-5930K) and the MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard (rather than the MSI X99S XPower AC). While this does not allow for apples-to-apples comparisons with Intel tests, most of the environment variables are otherwise eliminated.

