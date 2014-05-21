Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Building With The Genesis 9000

Hidden behind ordinary 5.25” external bay covers, the Genesis 9000’s five drive trays align the connectors of both 3.5” and 2.5” internal drives to one of two factory-installed backplane connectors. Three more drives can be installed without the backplanes, using cables.

The motherboard tray includes a card support bracket, to which four card supports can be installed. It wasn’t necessary for our build, though the pieces did fit our card.

Most power supplies will pull air through the Genesis 9000’s bottom filter and exhaust heat through the lower portion of the case’s front panel. If you'd rather install your power supply at the back of the unit, you'll find additional fan mounting options up front.

Removing the card bracket allows the cables to be bundled a little more tightly in our case, though there’s enough space to choose alternate pathways if you'd prefer to utilize the optional brace.

Remember that the motherboard tray is invertible! Depending on your preference, the board could be upside-down and viewable from the other side of the chassis, too.

Red accents are softly lit along the Genesis 9000 edges. Were this to have been built with motherboard tray inverted and side panels swapped, the left angle view would show this same side panel with the window on top.