Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Building With The Tòu
The Tòu’s light and fan controller connects to two power supply leads, a four-pin Molex drive connector, and the ATX power connector (via an extender). The ATX-attached portion appears to be a kill switch for fan failures, though it’s not documented in any of In Win’s literature.
While perpendicular drive trays face the connectors of 3.5” disks directly towards holes in the motherboard tray, 2.5” storage mounts directly to the motherboard tray. That means you need to route straight-ended cables through the adjacent hole.
Why not simply use 90° cables? In Win’s drive mounting holes are approximately 1/8” too far from the hole’s edge to engage a right-angle connector.
All of our parts fit nicely and leave vast space for a thick radiator, if you'd like to use one.
The Tòu’s glass panels shift from a mirror finish to a smoke tint when internal lights are enabled. This thing turns into quite the show piece.
I really don't have the inclination to read each - and - every - page in this article based on a piece of rubbish idea. Really Tom's, what on earth possessed you to do thi...**sees the picture of the In Win Tou**
Hmmm...
**reads to the In Win Tou pages**
Wow. Ok, that case is quite the looker. Gee, that construction kinda justifies the stratospheric pricing. What a beautiful case! With some nice watercooling this case will be quiet AND cool AND cool-looking! I agree with you that this is the most elite, erm, showboat-iest case of these four!
Thanks for making your readers aware of products that they would've otherwise missed Tom's! :-)
Rosewill buys its cases...I'm not even certain it has a mechanical designer. Most other case brands design a case based on an existing case, so there's always the possibility of two different products coming from the same supplier and sharing some stampings.