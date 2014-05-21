Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Building With The Tòu

The Tòu’s light and fan controller connects to two power supply leads, a four-pin Molex drive connector, and the ATX power connector (via an extender). The ATX-attached portion appears to be a kill switch for fan failures, though it’s not documented in any of In Win’s literature.

While perpendicular drive trays face the connectors of 3.5” disks directly towards holes in the motherboard tray, 2.5” storage mounts directly to the motherboard tray. That means you need to route straight-ended cables through the adjacent hole.

Why not simply use 90° cables? In Win’s drive mounting holes are approximately 1/8” too far from the hole’s edge to engage a right-angle connector.

All of our parts fit nicely and leave vast space for a thick radiator, if you'd like to use one.

The Tòu’s glass panels shift from a mirror finish to a smoke tint when internal lights are enabled. This thing turns into quite the show piece.