Enermax D.F. 500W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the EPF500AWT's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The EPF500AWT achieves a good relative performance score. However, lower-priced PSUs offering similar capacity, such as the RM550x and SuperNOVA 550 G2, take a significant lead. With better ripple suppression and tighter load regulation on the minor rails, Enermax's offering would be much closer to its competition.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the EPF500AWT's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Individually sleeved cables aren't cheap, and this is reflected in the EPF500AWT's premium price, which cripples its performance per dollar ratio.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The EPF500AWT is nearly silent. Only Corsair's RM550x manages to beat it thanks to an aggressive semi-passive mode.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

In this section, the EPF500AWT easily beats the other PSUs. They achieve lower efficiency certifications, so the results are expected.