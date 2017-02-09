Enermax D.F. 500W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

The peak efficiency readings register between 125W and 350W load on the +12V rail, with the minor rails staying below 50W combined load. This is a highly efficient unit worthy of its 80 PLUS Platinum badge.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

For the following IR images we used a modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

We applied a 340W load for 10 minutes before capturing our IR shots. As you can see, the EPF500AWT easily handles this workload, losing very little energy to heat. Enermax could certainly implement a long-lasting passive mode, but we prefer a low-speed fan that spins constantly.