Enermax D.F. 500W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EPF500AWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 17.0mV 9.4mV 9.1mV 9.7mV Pass 20% Load 21.0mV 10.8mV 11.4mV 9.8mV Pass 30% Load 23.7mV 13.8mV 12.8mV 10.8mV Pass 40% Load 26.0mV 16.4mV 14.0mV 19.3mV Pass 50% Load 28.7mV 18.4mV 15.3mV 14.3mV Pass 60% Load 30.5mV 19.2mV 17.0mV 15.8mV Pass 70% Load 33.1mV 18.6mV 18.5mV 17.6mV Pass 80% Load 37.9mV 23.9mV 20.2mV 19.0mV Pass 90% Load 38.9mV 26.6mV 21.3mV 19.3mV Pass 100% Load 41.6mV 29.5mV 25.4mV 21.3mV Pass 110% Load 43.0mV 29.8mV 26.5mV 21.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 29.3mV 16.6mV 19.9mV 11.5mV Pass Cross-Load 2 34.8mV 23.7mV 20.9mV 15.4mV Pass

Ripple suppression is satisfactory at +12V and pretty good at 5VSB. The minor rails fare well enough, but they really should be even better in such an expensive PSU.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2