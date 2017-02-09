Enermax D.F. 500W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EPF500AWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|17.0mV
|9.4mV
|9.1mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|21.0mV
|10.8mV
|11.4mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|23.7mV
|13.8mV
|12.8mV
|10.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|26.0mV
|16.4mV
|14.0mV
|19.3mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|28.7mV
|18.4mV
|15.3mV
|14.3mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|30.5mV
|19.2mV
|17.0mV
|15.8mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|33.1mV
|18.6mV
|18.5mV
|17.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|37.9mV
|23.9mV
|20.2mV
|19.0mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|38.9mV
|26.6mV
|21.3mV
|19.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|41.6mV
|29.5mV
|25.4mV
|21.3mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|43.0mV
|29.8mV
|26.5mV
|21.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|29.3mV
|16.6mV
|19.9mV
|11.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|34.8mV
|23.7mV
|20.9mV
|15.4mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is satisfactory at +12V and pretty good at 5VSB. The minor rails fare well enough, but they really should be even better in such an expensive PSU.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
The sleeved cables are a nice touch. It'll be cheaper than buying a different power supply and separate sleeved cables.
11 years is plenty of time for a company to have since dropped an amount of build quality.
I like that cable pattern, it reminds me of the cables on my Enermax revolution 85+ 850W. (a great PSU despite its lower efficiency and age.)
How are poorly trimmed leads going to cause shorts if everything is locked inside a case? I only see that as an issue if you go dropping screws in there.
There is a purpose behind the proper trimming of excessively long leads in every PCB that is installed into a metallic chassis. The use of a plastic shield under the PCB doesn't automatically solves all possible problems.
I would rather see something like the amazing Seasonic Prime supplies in a 400W flavor than 600W and over...
Before I go on, I realize that if you run two GPU's or you really like to OC, obviously you need more and want more.. Great.. you already have a ton of great choices for those use-cases... I just wonder why we don't have more great quality choices in the lower Wattage ranges where probably a good 75% of even the enthusiast group could live comfortably.
I also realize that TDP - Thermal Design Power is NOT the same as power consumption, but it is easy to find TDP numbers, and a part that is designed to deal with e.g. 100W TDP is likely to consume around 100W (or less) even in peak. As such it becomes a handy metric for back of the envelope power budgeting that still ends up being fairly conservative.
With CPU's now more often in the lower half of 45W, 65W, and 95W TDP and the more recent GPU's all sitting at 300W or less in TDP, I'd argue that for non-OC'ed systems with one GPU and 1 or 2 HDD's and maybe an SSD, a great high efficiency 350W to 400W PSU will be a great choice. Feeling like that is pushing it? Fine, go 500W... but I don't see why you'd shop higher than that (for this use-case). Yet, good quality Titanium, Platinum, or Gold efficiency PSU's seem so hard to find in the sub 500W range. :(
On a side note, since I'm here complaining anyway: A looong time ago I heard Tom's mention the Seasonic Prime 600W fanless PSU, anyone know if/when that will become available in the US? (Or anywhere?)???
Enermax was my favorite PSU maker when they made their own, but unfortunately they've chosen OEMs that are "adequate" not "great" to replace their manufacturing facility. I've paid their premium in the past, but right now EVGA is on the top of my list. Super Flower makes their top-of-the-line PSUs and build quality is superb, as are test bench results.
Seasonic is also on my list of "will buy", and several other brands use Seasonic or Super Flower, so I wouldn't be opposed to buying one from someone like Corsair - as long as it tested well on reputable hardware sites.
Never buy a PSU that doesn't review well. I've learned that the hard way. Build quality matters.