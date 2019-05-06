Enermax MaxRevo 1800W Power Supply Review: Big Wattage and Noise to Match

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 View Site

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The load regulation at +12V, which is the most important rail, is anything but tight. On the 5V and 3.3V rails it is just satisfactory.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Despite the three bulk caps, the hold-up time is low. To make matters worse, we find an inaccurate power-ok signal which is bad news for such an expensive power supply.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Enermax did a good job here and managed to restrict the inrush currents with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the load regulation and efficiency levels of the Enermax EMR1800EXT under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 11.352A 1.963A 1.948A 0.981A 159.946 84.363% 1960 42.1 40.18°C 0.994 12.188V 5.092V 3.385V 5.095V 189.592 42.36°C 115.10V 2 23.744A 2.950A 2.926A 1.181A 319.665 89.318% 1972 42.2 40.92°C 0.998 12.162V 5.085V 3.379V 5.083V 357.896 43.50°C 115.11V 3 36.517A 3.446A 3.408A 1.381A 479.207 90.561% 1991 42.4 41.10°C 0.999 12.137V 5.078V 3.374V 5.071V 529.152 44.20°C 115.11V 4 49.416A 3.943A 3.916A 1.581A 639.667 90.762% 2021 43.5 41.86°C 0.999 12.111V 5.072V 3.369V 5.059V 704.777 45.55°C 115.11V 5 62.007A 4.937A 4.907A 1.784A 799.857 90.411% 2053 44.4 42.07°C 0.999 12.085V 5.064V 3.362V 5.047V 884.694 46.28°C 115.12V 6 74.649A 5.934A 5.900A 1.987A 959.928 89.814% 2090 44.7 42.64°C 0.999 12.058V 5.056V 3.357V 5.034V 1068.797 47.86°C 115.12V 7 87.322A 6.934A 6.896A 2.191A 1119.684 89.005% 2121 44.9 43.18°C 0.999 12.031V 5.049V 3.350V 5.021V 1258.002 49.44°C 115.12V 8 100.116A 7.937A 7.896A 2.397A 1280.206 87.979% 2170 45.4 43.80°C 0.999 12.004V 5.041V 3.343V 5.009V 1455.120 51.94°C 115.12V 9 113.317A 8.444A 8.386A 2.401A 1439.578 86.778% 2239 45.6 44.35°C 0.999 11.976V 5.033V 3.338V 4.999V 1658.928 54.03°C 115.14V 10 125.985A 8.956A 8.911A 4.038A 1599.856 85.361% 2307 46.5 45.25°C 0.999 11.947V 5.025V 3.333V 4.955V 1874.232 55.66°C 115.15V 11 139.724A 8.968A 8.923A 4.045A 1759.943 83.818% 2393 47.8 46.67°C 0.999 11.918V 5.018V 3.329V 4.946V 2099.720 58.05°C 115.14V CL1 0.157A 17.001A 16.998A 0.000A 144.981 79.019% 2109 44.8 42.22°C 0.994 12.170V 5.069V 3.347V 5.100V 183.476 46.60°C 115.15V CL2 133.357A 1.003A 1.000A 1.000A 1608.243 85.593% 2306 46.5 45.56°C 0.999 11.959V 5.035V 3.353V 5.024V 1878.947 55.65°C 115.14V

What makes an impression is the very high Power Factor (PF) readings, even under very loads. The interleaved PFC works well. On the other hand, the fan profile is a disaster since, even with 160W load, the fan's speed is close to 2000 RPM.

With 115V input and a 4kVA AC source we managed to go up to 1760W of load. With a normal AC socket that can deliver up to 15A, you will have a problem even with full load (1600W), since in our tests the PSU asked for 1875W from the AC source and the maximum that a wall socket can deliver is 1725W, with 115V output, given that there are no voltage drops which is of course a highly unrealistic scenario.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.186A 0.489A 0.470A 0.195A 19.565 45.347% 1945 42.0 0.935 12.210V 5.097V 3.391V 5.118V 43.145 115.12V 2 2.425A 0.980A 0.971A 0.391A 39.887 61.926% 1939 42.0 0.961 12.207V 5.097V 3.389V 5.113V 64.411 115.11V 3 3.598A 1.472A 1.445A 0.587A 59.306 70.587% 1942 42.0 0.976 12.204V 5.096V 3.388V 5.108V 84.018 115.11V 4 4.847A 1.963A 1.947A 0.784A 79.727 75.434% 1953 42.1 0.979 12.200V 5.094V 3.386V 5.103V 105.691 115.11V

Even with light loads the PSU's fan is spinning at high speeds, making a hell of a noise.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the efficiency levels at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The efficiency results cannot match those from competitors with much more efficient platforms. Especially with light loads, the numbers are disappointing.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 71.910% 0.110 5.122V 0.712 115.08V 2 0.250A 1.280 77.954% 0.220 5.120V 1.642 115.08V 3 0.550A 2.813 80.348% 0.340 5.114V 3.501 115.08V 4 1.000A 5.106 80.270% 0.418 5.106V 6.361 115.08V 5 1.500A 7.646 79.737% 0.459 5.096V 9.589 115.08V 6 4.000A 20.186 78.231% 0.528 5.047V 25.803 115.08V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail besides being powerful, also achieves high efficiency levels.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.214V 5.097V 3.387V 5.123V 25.168 0.851 115.1V Standby 0.091 0.015 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F).

The fan speed profile could be way better and make the PSU much quieter, especially under light and mid loads.

The following results were obtained at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

From the start, the Enermax EMR1800EXT is in the 40-45 dB(A) region (comparative noise example: library, bird calls), so you should avoid it, at any cost, if you want to build a silent PC system.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content