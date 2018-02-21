Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the EDT1250EWT's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Enermax achieves a great overall performance score, taking the lead in the 1250W category. It even scores about 1% higher than Thermaltake's TPG-1250D-T, based on the same platform.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

An almost-$400 price tag isn't good for our value calculation. At the time of writing, Thermaltake's TPG-1250D-T had a lower price. However, shortages of high-capacity PSUs (due to mining) are pushing all price tags up.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

This is one of the quietest high-capacity PSUs we have ever tested. Enermax does a marvelous job in this discipline.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Efficiency-wise the EDT1250EWT is right there with the rest of its competition.



