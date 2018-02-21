Trending

Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)Channel Well Technology
Platform ModelCST
Primary Side
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & bypass relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x Vishay LVB1560 (600V, 15A @ 125°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Toshiba TK25N60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω)
APFC Boost Diode2x SCS110AG (600V, 10A & 117°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Chemi-Con (420V, 560uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR) 1x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG)
Main Switchers4x Alpha & Omega AOTF29S50 (600V, 18A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω)
FET Drivers2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD
Primary MCUTexas Instruments UCD3138 (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S processor, 32KB flash, 3x feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
Secondary MCUMicrochip PIC32MX230F064D (40 MHz, 64KB flash, 13x analog channels, 10-bit ADC, USB interface)
TopologyPrimary side: full-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs12x Alpha & Omega AON6240 (40V, 67A @ 100°C, 1.6mΩ)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x Sinopower SM3117NSUC (30V, 85A @ 100°C, 7.2mΩ @ Vgs=10V) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, KY, KZE) Polymers: Apaq, Nippon Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICInfinno ST9S313-DAG (OVP, UVP) & LM358
Fan ModelEnermax ED142512M-PA (139mm, 12V, 0.30A, 1560 RPM, twister bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x M03N65D FET
Standby PWM ControllerOn Bright OB5269CP & SPN5003 (N-channel enhancement mode FET)

The EDT1250EWT's platform is identical to the one Thermaltake uses for its Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W. However, the PSUs differ in their fans. Enermax doesn't offer RGB lighting, and instead implements a more reliable twister bearing.

As you can see in the picture below, even the mini-USB connector is installed on the modular board. Enermax simply chooses not to utilize it. On the other hand, Enermax does provide that small display, which reports power consumption in real-time.

The following video shows the MaxTytan’s internals.


