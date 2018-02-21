Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis
Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Channel Well Technology
|Platform Model
|CST
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
|Inrush Protection
|NTC thermistor & bypass relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x Vishay LVB1560 (600V, 15A @ 125°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Toshiba TK25N60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|2x SCS110AG (600V, 10A & 117°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Chemi-Con (420V, 560uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR) 1x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG)
|Main Switchers
|4x Alpha & Omega AOTF29S50 (600V, 18A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω)
|FET Drivers
|2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD
|Primary MCU
|Texas Instruments UCD3138 (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S processor, 32KB flash, 3x feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
|Secondary MCU
|Microchip PIC32MX230F064D (40 MHz, 64KB flash, 13x analog channels, 10-bit ADC, USB interface)
|Topology
|Primary side: full-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|12x Alpha & Omega AON6240 (40V, 67A @ 100°C, 1.6mΩ)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 6x Sinopower SM3117NSUC (30V, 85A @ 100°C, 7.2mΩ @ Vgs=10V) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, KY, KZE) Polymers: Apaq, Nippon Chemi-Con
|Supervisor IC
|Infinno ST9S313-DAG (OVP, UVP) & LM358
|Fan Model
|Enermax ED142512M-PA (139mm, 12V, 0.30A, 1560 RPM, twister bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|1x M03N65D FET
|Standby PWM Controller
|On Bright OB5269CP & SPN5003 (N-channel enhancement mode FET)
The EDT1250EWT's platform is identical to the one Thermaltake uses for its Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W. However, the PSUs differ in their fans. Enermax doesn't offer RGB lighting, and instead implements a more reliable twister bearing.
As you can see in the picture below, even the mini-USB connector is installed on the modular board. Enermax simply chooses not to utilize it. On the other hand, Enermax does provide that small display, which reports power consumption in real-time.
The following video shows the MaxTytan’s internals.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content