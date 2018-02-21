Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Channel Well Technology Platform Model CST Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & bypass relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB1560 (600V, 15A @ 125°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Toshiba TK25N60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω) APFC Boost Diode 2x SCS110AG (600V, 10A & 117°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Chemi-Con (420V, 560uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR) 1x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 4x Alpha & Omega AOTF29S50 (600V, 18A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω) FET Drivers 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD Primary MCU Texas Instruments UCD3138 (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S processor, 32KB flash, 3x feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency) Secondary MCU Microchip PIC32MX230F064D (40 MHz, 64KB flash, 13x analog channels, 10-bit ADC, USB interface) Topology Primary side: full-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 12x Alpha & Omega AON6240 (40V, 67A @ 100°C, 1.6mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Sinopower SM3117NSUC (30V, 85A @ 100°C, 7.2 m Ω @ Vgs=10V) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, KY, KZE) Polymers: Apaq, Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Infinno ST9S313-DAG (OVP, UVP) & LM358 Fan Model Enermax ED142512M-PA (139mm, 12V, 0.30A, 1560 RPM, twister bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x M03N65D FET Standby PWM Controller On Bright OB5269CP & SPN5003 (N-channel enhancement mode FET)

The EDT1250EWT's platform is identical to the one Thermaltake uses for its Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W. However, the PSUs differ in their fans. Enermax doesn't offer RGB lighting, and instead implements a more reliable twister bearing.

As you can see in the picture below, even the mini-USB connector is installed on the modular board. Enermax simply chooses not to utilize it. On the other hand, Enermax does provide that small display, which reports power consumption in real-time.

The following video shows the MaxTytan’s internals.



