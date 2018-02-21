Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

It would be nice if there was an area in our plot where efficiency exceeded 94%. That's usually the case with PSUs sporting 80 PLUS Titanium and ETA-A+ certifications. However, the EDT1250EWT can't quite get there. For much of its operational range, though, this unit does deliver between 92%-94% efficiency.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures inside of Enermax's PSU are normal, given its high capacity. Thanks to increased efficiency, energy losses are restricted, keeping thermal loads low.



