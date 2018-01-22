Trending

Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

EMC, EMI & EMS Acronyms

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.

Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.

Equipment & Standards

To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 22 and its derivative EN 55022. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55022. Both CISPR 22 and EN 55022 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.

CISPR / EN55022 Limits
CISRP 22/ EN 55022 Class A Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.507966
0.50 - 30.07360
CISPR 22/ EN 55022 Class B Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.5066 - 5656 - 46
0.50 - 5.005646
5.00 - 30.006050

EMI Results - Average Detector

The PSU clearly fails in this test.

EMI Results - Peak Detector

With the peak detector engaged, there are some notable spurs. However, they remain below the corresponding limits.


  • Soaptrail 22 January 2018 16:01
    The DFR would not be that bad at adding dust to the case if it does it each time you start your PC. If DFR kicks in each time you resume from sleep i do not expect to see dust all over the case but if DFR is only activated once or twice a year then yes you will be adding dust to the case assuming it actually detaches from the PSU.
  • love4earthwk 23 January 2018 02:22
    I'm afraid Teardown video is about thermaltake grand rgb.

    Enermax platimax df 1200w video is uploaded in Aris's youtube channel

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYHaJDsd9QI
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:19
    Yes there is a problem with the video. We are working on it! I am sorry for the confusion!
  • Aris_Mp 23 January 2018 08:35
    As a side note, those two platforms share many similarities.
  • bettsar 23 January 2018 15:19
    I prefer to read the teardown analysis. I usually find that to be the most interesting part of the power supply reviews. Thanks for the high quality work that you do in putting these together.
  • love4earthwk 25 January 2018 08:32
    I love your reviews. please don't get me wrong :)
