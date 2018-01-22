Trending

Enermax Platimax D.F. 1200W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
Primary Side
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Toshiba TK25A60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω)
APFC Boost Diode2x CREE C3D06060A (600V, 6A @ 154°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)2x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR)
Main Switchers4x B21N60EF
Driver ICs2x Texas Instruments UCC21520
APFC ControllerTexas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S Processor, 32KB Flash, 4KB RAM, 3x Feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
LLC Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901T6X
TopologyPrimary side: Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs8x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.45mΩ)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3016D (30V, 68A @ 100°C, 4mΩ) 2x UBIQ QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: Su'scon, APAQ, Elite
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7518 (OCP, PG, SCP) & Weltrend WT751002 (OVP, UVP, PG) & LM358
Fan ModelEnermax ED142512H-FA (140mm, 12V, 0.46A, Twister Bearing)
5VSB Circuit
RectifiersISD04N65A (650V, 4A, 2.5Ohm), SPN5003 (N-Channel Enhancement Mode FET), & PS1045L SBR
Driver ICTexas Instruments UCC27324
PWM ControllerOn-Bright OB5282CP

The platform Enermax uses shares many similarities with Thermaltake's Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum. Actually, it looks like a less advanced version, since instead of an MCU for controlling the resonant controller and +12V FETs, the EPF1200EWT uses an analog IC, Champion's famous CM6901X, found in a majority of high-efficiency analog platforms nowadays.

Other key differences include weaker boost diodes in Enermax's APFC converter, different main switching FETs, another cooling fan, an additional supervisor IC, and no CapXon polymer caps (something we didn't like in the Thermaltake unit). The platform's layout is also slightly different. Channel Well Technology seems to offer variations of its platforms to better address customer needs and hit specific production costs.

Not every part of the EPF1200EWT's platform is analog, though. Or, put differently, it is semi-digital. The APFC converter is controlled by an MCU in an effort to increase performance and minimize energy losses. These types of hybrid platforms are the intermediate step until manufacturers proceed with fully digital designs, where all major circuits are controlled by MCUs.

The following video footage shows the EPF1200EWT’s internals.


