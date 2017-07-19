Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the ERV650SWT's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, Enermax's 650W PSU is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The ERV650SWT achieves the same (rounded) performance score as FSP's Dagger 600W unit. Although this is a decent-performing platform, it can't match the performance of Corsair's SF600, the current king of SFX PSUs.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the ERV650SWT's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Performance per dollar isn't great. Enermax should probably think about adjusting this product's price.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Higher capacity, an 80mm-diameter fan, and a strict profile combine to cause high overall noise output. If Enermax used a 92mm fan, this wouldn't be as much of a problem.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

An overall efficiency score below 88% inevitably leads to an ETA-A certification in the Cybenetics scale. We would like to see a better result from Enermax.



