Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: ✗ 5V: 25.7A (171%) 3.3V: 25.4A (141%) 5VSB: 5.3A (177%), 72mV ripple @ 5.2A
|OPP
|846.059W (130.2%)
|OTP
|✓ (115°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor
OCP at 5V is quite high, and the same goes for OPP given this PSU's small form factor. The 5VSB rail should have a much lower OCP point as well, since ripple goes out of control with 5.2A on this rail.
There is OTP, which is properly configured, and short circuit protection is present on all rails. In addition, the power-good signal is accurate, though the hold-up time is unfortunately very low.
Finally, there is an MOV in the transient filter and an NTC thermistor provides protection against large inrush currents. However, there is no bypass relay for it.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
IMHO, if a PSU has 1 or 2 EPS connectors shouldn't be a pro or con as the vast majority of boards used from entry level to enthusiast only really requires one connector. Server boards are a different matter. IMHO, just making a clear note how many EPS connectors should be good enough.
Depending on the case design (like my rvz01), you couldn't access the psu without taking the computer apart to access that switch. So unplugging the computer or holding the power button for 5 seconds would be a lot faster.
Now if this was an ATX PSU i would give a bit more care for as it's extremely rare for an ATX psu to be placed somewhere else inside the case that cant be access from the outside.
@10TACLE
I do have to ask though, does your computer lock up so much that even holding the case power button for the 3 to 5 seconds does nothing?
Most computers I've messed with seems to be able to power off fully even when there is a hard lockup doing that method.
But i do agree with you about that hitting a reset doesn't guarantee a solid reboot. Certainly when trying to dial in overclock settings.