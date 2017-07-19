Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 25.7A (171%) 3.3V: 25.4A (141%) 5VSB: 5.3A (177%), 72mV ripple @ 5.2A OPP 846.059W (130.2%) OTP ✓ (115°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

OCP at 5V is quite high, and the same goes for OPP given this PSU's small form factor. The 5VSB rail should have a much lower OCP point as well, since ripple goes out of control with 5.2A on this rail.

There is OTP, which is properly configured, and short circuit protection is present on all rails. In addition, the power-good signal is accurate, though the hold-up time is unfortunately very low.

Finally, there is an MOV in the transient filter and an NTC thermistor provides protection against large inrush currents. However, there is no bypass relay for it.



