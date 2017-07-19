Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
The 90-92% efficiency range in this graph is mid-sized. For most of its operating range, this unit delivers between 85 to 90% efficiency with 115V input.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Given the main PCB's small size and this PSU's high capacity, it should come as no surprise that the primary and secondary heat sinks get really hot. What troubles us most, though, is the lack of airflow across the secondary side's filtering caps. This happens because the transient filter's PCB totally blocks that area. As a result, those caps are going to run hotter than they should, cutting into their usable lifetime. CWT should really find another place to put the transient filter, or somehow install it on the main PCB to avoid blocking airflow.
