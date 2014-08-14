Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Z97 MPower Software

MSI Command Center shows minor updates nearly every time we install it, and usually needs to be updated after a board launches in order to support its newest features. Fortunately, Z97 is mature enough that Command Center updates have caught up.

CPU ratio and BCLK adjustments work, but altering them can take a while (these values cannot be keyed in). CPU fan controls, including both fixed mode and custom slopes, are also found on Command Center’s opening page.

CPU voltage adjustments are available on the second page of MSI Command Center’s opening menu. Adjusted values can be confirmed through both software and hardware, since the Z97 MPower has voltage detection points. DRAM settings in the adjacent box can’t even be selected, let alone changed.

The Command Center suite includes MSI RAMDisk, which we also confirmed working.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Command Center’s “Advanced” tab provides access to a voltage menu that’s roughly equal to the settings available from the Z97 MPower’s firmware. We were able to confirm the functionality of several settings via voltage detection points, including input, core, and DRAM voltage.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Another “Advanced” submenu provides system fan controls in both temperature-based and fixed modes.

An advanced DRAM timings menu makes firmware adjustments from software, requiring a reboot.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

MSI Command Center also has a logging utility for several of its monitoring functions.

Mobile Control allows users to access several Command Center features, including monitoring and some overclocking controls, using a smartphone. I was able to get the associated app running on my ZTE Android phone and take control of my PC in minutes.