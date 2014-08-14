Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Results: SiSoftware Sandra 2014
Gigabyte’s deliberately-forced Turbo Boost ratios are behind those over-the-top scores in Sandra's Arithmetic and Multimedia CPU tests. Remember that this very same overclock is available on most boards, that it is often tied to XMP memory mode, and that we specifically chose not to use XMP mode in order to make this contest fair.
The Z97X-UD5H falls behind in Sandra’s bandwidth-hungry Encoding/Decoding test, and the Memory Bandwidth module shows why: Gigabyte triggers slightly less attractive memory settings, probably in an effort to improve stability with marginal kits.
My thoughts you can find the hero board within that price range quite easy. http://pcpartpicker.com/part/asus-motherboard-maximusviihero
I'm buying the Asus Z97i-plus because it just mount a 2x M.2 2280 and 2260, and all other connectivity goodness, uninterested in overclocking unless the broadwell i5 K consume less than 90W :D
stunned at how tiny even the packing box is. :D Just pairing it up with a G3258
initially to see how it behaves. Pondering a GTX 750 Ti, but kinda hoping NVIDIA
will release a newer version in Sept.
Ian.
Better audio quality.
Better MOF-SETs.
Better inductors.
ROG BIOS.
Generally ROG boards have better quality parts.
But in the end we need the reviewers (like you) to review as many products as they can, so we can see the performance difference between them.