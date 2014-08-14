Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Results: Audio and Video Encoding
Gigabyte also places first in our Apple iTunes workload with the shortest completion time, even though this is a single-core task (and thus already encourages processors with Turbo Boost to run as fast as possible). A look at CPU-Z showed that while most of its competitors bounced frequently between 4.3 and 4.4 GHz, the Z97X-UD5H stayed up more often.
The Z97X-UD5H’s Turbo Boost "enhancement" comes into play more in a well-threaded test like HandBrake, which should allow the CPU to spin down to the frequency corresponding to four cores under load. Instead, Gigabyte imposes its own policy on the -4790K, taking it upon itself to overclock the chip, regardless of whether you want that to happen.
My thoughts you can find the hero board within that price range quite easy. http://pcpartpicker.com/part/asus-motherboard-maximusviihero
I'm buying the Asus Z97i-plus because it just mount a 2x M.2 2280 and 2260, and all other connectivity goodness, uninterested in overclocking unless the broadwell i5 K consume less than 90W :D
stunned at how tiny even the packing box is. :D Just pairing it up with a G3258
initially to see how it behaves. Pondering a GTX 750 Ti, but kinda hoping NVIDIA
will release a newer version in Sept.
Ian.
Better audio quality.
Better MOF-SETs.
Better inductors.
ROG BIOS.
Generally ROG boards have better quality parts.
But in the end we need the reviewers (like you) to review as many products as they can, so we can see the performance difference between them.