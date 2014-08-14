Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Z97 Extreme6 Software
ASRock’s A-Tuning software is unchanged for the Z97 Extreme6, though our use of a different processor does change a few of its configuration menus. “Advanced Turbo” configurations for our Core i7-4790K include a 4.5 GHz clock at 1.21 V core, and a 4.60 GHz clock at 1.26 V core. Both crashed almost instantly at full load when we tried to use them.
“Optimized CPU OC Settings” likewise included 4.5 to 4.7 GHz overclock at 1.2 to 1.34 volts. All crashed under eight threads of AVX-optimized Prime95, but at least the 4.7 GHz at 1.34 V configuration held up for 20 minutes.
The OC Tweaker menu still provides the full range of settings found within motherboard firmware, and we confirmed that voltage/frequency/CPU multiplier settings functioned normally.
A-Tuning also has a nicely detailed system monitoring page that beats most of its competitors in the number of readings. Some items, such as DRAM voltage, weren’t as accurate however.
