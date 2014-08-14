Trending

Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Intel’s “mainstream” socket continues to spawn enthusiast parts with the company’s fastest-ever gaming-oriented CPU. You’ll probably want a feature-packed motherboard for that, and five companies stepped up to show off the best of the sub-$220 segment.

Z97 Extreme6 Software

ASRock’s A-Tuning software is unchanged for the Z97 Extreme6, though our use of a different processor does change a few of its configuration menus. “Advanced Turbo” configurations for our Core i7-4790K include a 4.5 GHz clock at 1.21 V core, and a 4.60 GHz clock at 1.26 V core. Both crashed almost instantly at full load when we tried to use them.

“Optimized CPU OC Settings” likewise included 4.5 to 4.7 GHz overclock at 1.2 to 1.34 volts. All crashed under eight threads of AVX-optimized Prime95, but at least the 4.7 GHz at 1.34 V configuration held up for 20 minutes.

The OC Tweaker menu still provides the full range of settings found within motherboard firmware, and we confirmed that voltage/frequency/CPU multiplier settings functioned normally.

A-Tuning also has a nicely detailed system monitoring page that beats most of its competitors in the number of readings. Some items, such as DRAM voltage, weren’t as accurate however.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Memnarchon 14 August 2014 07:39
    At this price Asus could send a ROG product (Maximus VII Hero). I wonder why they choose to send the Z97-Pro instead...
  • bigshootr8 14 August 2014 07:48
    At this price Asus could send a ROG product (Maximus VII Hero). I wonder why they choose to send the Z97-Pro instead...

    My thoughts you can find the hero board within that price range quite easy. http://pcpartpicker.com/part/asus-motherboard-maximusviihero
  • bigshootr8 14 August 2014 07:51
  • Drejeck 14 August 2014 11:40
    I'd like some ITX Z97 and H97 with M.2 reviewed.
    I'm buying the Asus Z97i-plus because it just mount a 2x M.2 2280 and 2260, and all other connectivity goodness, uninterested in overclocking unless the broadwell i5 K consume less than 90W :D
  • mapesdhs 14 August 2014 13:22
    I recently bought a Z97I-Plus. Being so used to EATX boards as of late, I was a tad
    stunned at how tiny even the packing box is. :D Just pairing it up with a G3258
    initially to see how it behaves. Pondering a GTX 750 Ti, but kinda hoping NVIDIA
    will release a newer version in Sept.

    Ian.

  • Crashman 14 August 2014 15:33
    13953852 said:
    At this price Asus could send a ROG product (Maximus VII Hero). I wonder why they choose to send the Z97-Pro instead...
    They probably wanted to win based on features for the money? We know that the Wi-Fi ac has A $50 WI-FI CONTROLLER, what does the Hero add that's worth $50?

  • lp231 14 August 2014 16:11
    The Asus ROG boards have a red line that lights up showing the audio path through it's build in LEDs, but the mainstream Z97 don't. I had a chance to take a look at one of the Asus Z97 board and took my phone's flash to shine in on it. The color was somewhat yellowish green and it looks really nice.
  • g-unit1111 14 August 2014 16:16
    I have a Z97 Extreme 6, it's a very nice board and it's definitely worthy of the approval award.
  • TechyInAZ 14 August 2014 19:18
    Nice boards!! I love the gigabyte model but I like asus more because yellow heatsinks just don't fit in my opinion.
  • Memnarchon 14 August 2014 20:57
    13956156 said:
    13953852 said:
    At this price Asus could send a ROG product (Maximus VII Hero). I wonder why they choose to send the Z97-Pro instead...
    They probably wanted to win based on features for the money? We know that the Wi-Fi ac has A $50 WI-FI CONTROLLER, what does the Hero add that's worth $50?
    Hello. I think there are more reasons to buy a ROG product, instead of a Wi-Fi controller...
    Better audio quality.
    Better MOF-SETs.
    Better inductors.
    ROG BIOS.
    Generally ROG boards have better quality parts.
    But in the end we need the reviewers (like you) to review as many products as they can, so we can see the performance difference between them.
