Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Z97 Extreme6 Software

ASRock’s A-Tuning software is unchanged for the Z97 Extreme6, though our use of a different processor does change a few of its configuration menus. “Advanced Turbo” configurations for our Core i7-4790K include a 4.5 GHz clock at 1.21 V core, and a 4.60 GHz clock at 1.26 V core. Both crashed almost instantly at full load when we tried to use them.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

“Optimized CPU OC Settings” likewise included 4.5 to 4.7 GHz overclock at 1.2 to 1.34 volts. All crashed under eight threads of AVX-optimized Prime95, but at least the 4.7 GHz at 1.34 V configuration held up for 20 minutes.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The OC Tweaker menu still provides the full range of settings found within motherboard firmware, and we confirmed that voltage/frequency/CPU multiplier settings functioned normally.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

A-Tuning also has a nicely detailed system monitoring page that beats most of its competitors in the number of readings. Some items, such as DRAM voltage, weren’t as accurate however.