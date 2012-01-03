Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

Test Settings And Benchmarks
|Test System Configurations
|Eurocom Racer
|X7200
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2960XM 2.7-3.7 GHz Four cores, eight threads, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache
|Intel Core i7-990X 3.46-3.73 GHz Six cores, 12 threads, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache
|Chipset
|Intel HM65 Express PCH
|Intel X58 Express IOH / ICH10R
|RAM
|Samsung M471B5273DH0-CK0 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11
|Samsung M471B5273DH0-CK0 12 GB (3 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 C9
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6990M 715 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3600
|(2 x) AMD Radeon HD 6990M 715 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3600
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSDSC2MH120A2 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Intel SSDSC2MH120A2 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Li-Shin 20 V, 7.5 A Adapter
|Chicony 20 V, 15 A Adapter
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 11.11
With new benchmarks in our suite and no smaller notebooks to compare, we pit Eurocom’s Racer against one of the company's own X7200-based offerings. This should provide an excellent demonstration of the more portable machine's added efficiency, while addressing doubts about its performance.
Other parts of the larger notebook were equalized to the best possible extent. However, disabling the X58 platform's triple-channel memory configuration would heave created a false parity, since that is a built-in feature. Note that the same memory runs at a slower data rate on the X58-based machine due to Intel's official specifications. That lower data rate enables better timings, though.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|DiRT 3
|V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On
|StarCraft II
|Version 1.4.1.19776, Tom's Hardware custom map Test Set 1: High Texture, High QualityTest Set 2: Ultra Textures, Extreme Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version 0.95: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference
|Version: 2.2.0.5440: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|Version 12.1 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinZip
|Version 15.5 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
It's good to see the battery life has increased notably compared to 990x.
Overall,it's a decent desktop replacement laptop.
sure my computer still runs most current game great at my monitors max res (1600x900) but damn , i'd take one of these laptops any day for that performance booste .. here's to dreaming of winning the builder's marathon though !
But good review on the graphics chip :)
The single GPU 6990M is overkill for that resolution and $2000 is a joke but hey atleast you can max everything.
Idiots out there will buy this.
And as for the price, find me a better performing laptop that is cheaper please.
Troll somewhere else