Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configurations Eurocom Racer X7200 CPU Intel Core i7-2960XM 2.7-3.7 GHz Four cores, eight threads, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache Intel Core i7-990X 3.46-3.73 GHz Six cores, 12 threads, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache Chipset Intel HM65 Express PCH Intel X58 Express IOH / ICH10R RAM Samsung M471B5273DH0-CK0 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11 Samsung M471B5273DH0-CK0 12 GB (3 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 C9 Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6990M 715 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3600 (2 x) AMD Radeon HD 6990M 715 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3600 Hard Drive Intel SSDSC2MH120A2 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Intel SSDSC2MH120A2 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Li-Shin 20 V, 7.5 A Adapter Chicony 20 V, 15 A Adapter Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 11.11

With new benchmarks in our suite and no smaller notebooks to compare, we pit Eurocom’s Racer against one of the company's own X7200-based offerings. This should provide an excellent demonstration of the more portable machine's added efficiency, while addressing doubts about its performance.

Other parts of the larger notebook were equalized to the best possible extent. However, disabling the X58 platform's triple-channel memory configuration would heave created a false parity, since that is a built-in feature. Note that the same memory runs at a slower data rate on the X58-based machine due to Intel's official specifications. That lower data rate enables better timings, though.