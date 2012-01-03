Trending

Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

By

Sporting awesome gaming performance and low power draw, the only thing missing from our previous Radeon HD 6990M benchmarks was an efficient, portable package. Eurocom addresses that with its mid-sized Racer. But can the smaller notebook keep pace?

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configurations
Eurocom RacerX7200
CPUIntel Core i7-2960XM 2.7-3.7 GHz Four cores, eight threads, 8 MB Shared L3 CacheIntel Core i7-990X 3.46-3.73 GHz Six cores, 12 threads, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache
ChipsetIntel HM65 Express PCHIntel X58 Express IOH / ICH10R
RAMSamsung M471B5273DH0-CK0 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 C11Samsung M471B5273DH0-CK0 12 GB (3 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 C9
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 6990M 715 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3600(2 x) AMD Radeon HD 6990M 715 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3600
Hard DriveIntel SSDSC2MH120A2 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSDIntel SSDSC2MH120A2 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
SoundIntegrated HD AudioIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit NetworkingIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerLi-Shin 20 V, 7.5 A AdapterChicony 20 V, 15 A Adapter
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
GraphicsAMD Catalyst 11.11

With new benchmarks in our suite and no smaller notebooks to compare, we pit Eurocom’s Racer against one of the company's own X7200-based offerings. This should provide an excellent demonstration of the more portable machine's added efficiency, while addressing doubts about its performance.

Other parts of the larger notebook were equalized to the best possible extent. However, disabling the X58 platform's triple-channel memory configuration would heave created a false parity, since that is a built-in feature. Note that the same memory runs at a slower data rate on the X58-based machine due to Intel's official specifications. That lower data rate enables better timings, though.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
DiRT 3V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
Metro 2033Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene Test Set 1: DX11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF Test Set 2: DX11, Very High, 4x AA, 16x AF, No PhysX, DoF On
StarCraft IIVersion 1.4.1.19776, Tom's Hardware custom map Test Set 1: High Texture, High QualityTest Set 2: Ultra Textures, Extreme Quality
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
Lame MP3Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion 0.95: "Big Buck Bunny" (720x480, 23.972 FPS) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
MainConcept ReferenceVersion: 2.2.0.5440: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Productivity
Adobe Photoshop CS5Version 12.1 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Autodesk 3ds Max 2012Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
WinZipVersion 15.5 Pro: THG-Workload (464 MB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
WinRARVersion 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
7-ZipVersion 9.22: THG-Workload (464 MB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
ABBYY FineReaderVersion 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sodaant 03 January 2012 12:01
    Whats with all the noise in the pictures?
    Reply
  • Crashman 03 January 2012 12:35
    sodaantWhats with all the noise in the pictures?Sorry, the equipment probably isn't suited to shooting textured black objects.
    Reply
  • nevertell 03 January 2012 12:35
    It could've easily done away with a "slower" 45w i7 quad or even a 25w i7 dualcore CPU. This would help with the mobility bit of the laptop, making it last quite a bit longer. And a 9 cell battery wouldn't hurt either.
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 03 January 2012 14:23
    It is a semi desktop by its weight i.e 10 pounds. And performs as a desktop(with 23' ips display and ups) price less than it. In the world of growing market for tabs and ultrabooks the price of mobile cpu and gpu should be lowered in order to make these premium gaming laptops popular.
    Reply
  • Maziar 03 January 2012 16:43
    Great review!
    It's good to see the battery life has increased notably compared to 990x.
    Overall,it's a decent desktop replacement laptop.
    Reply
  • demonhorde665 03 January 2012 19:21
    i sort of want one , , whats not to like about a laptop that would crunch circles around my current desktop (amd athy 64 X2 5000+ black ed Oc'ed to 3ghz, 3 gigs ddr 2 pc 800 ram , and a radeon 5770)

    sure my computer still runs most current game great at my monitors max res (1600x900) but damn , i'd take one of these laptops any day for that performance booste .. here's to dreaming of winning the builder's marathon though !
    Reply
  • cknobman 03 January 2012 20:02
    It would have been nice to at least see a little of the review cover things like: screen, keyboard, build quality, etc........

    But good review on the graphics chip :)
    Reply
  • nforce4max 03 January 2012 20:20
    Take a good look at the fans, notice some dust on them. Someone has been putting this laptop to use ;)
    Reply
  • amstech 03 January 2012 22:13
    The laptop maxes out at only 1920 X 1080?
    The single GPU 6990M is overkill for that resolution and $2000 is a joke but hey atleast you can max everything.
    Idiots out there will buy this.

    Reply
  • scook9 03 January 2012 22:26
    amstechThe laptop maxes out at only 1920 X 1080?The single GPU 6990M is overkill for that resolution and $2000 is a joke but hey atleast you can max everything.Idiots out there will buy this.That is the native res on the laptop. Which is the res most would game at on a laptop.....

    And as for the price, find me a better performing laptop that is cheaper please.

    Troll somewhere else
    Reply