Trending

Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

By

Sporting awesome gaming performance and low power draw, the only thing missing from our previous Radeon HD 6990M benchmarks was an efficient, portable package. Eurocom addresses that with its mid-sized Racer. But can the smaller notebook keep pace?

Benchmark Results: 3D Games

Since dual-module graphics arrays are available on Eurocom's larger X7200 platform, we decided to include CrossFire-based numbers in our performance charts. The performance advantage made available by two GPUs isn’t completely fair to the smaller machine, however, since you simply cannot cram two graphics modules in the more compact form factor. So, we left its data at the bottom of each chart as a point of comparison.

Eurocom's Racer blows right past the desktop-oriented Core i7-990X in both DiRT 3 and Metro 2033 with a single GPU installed in both machines. CrossFire is mandatory in order to make the highest Metro 2033 settings playable, however, since the 6990M is nothing more than a reduced-power version of AMD's desktop Radeon HD 6870 graphics processor.

StarCraft II is choked up by the CPUs in both systems. This postulation becomes even more demonstrable when a second GPU is added. The X7200’s Core i7-990X desktop processor barely edges past the Racer’s energy-saving notebook chip.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sodaant 03 January 2012 12:01
    Whats with all the noise in the pictures?
    Reply
  • Crashman 03 January 2012 12:35
    sodaantWhats with all the noise in the pictures?Sorry, the equipment probably isn't suited to shooting textured black objects.
    Reply
  • nevertell 03 January 2012 12:35
    It could've easily done away with a "slower" 45w i7 quad or even a 25w i7 dualcore CPU. This would help with the mobility bit of the laptop, making it last quite a bit longer. And a 9 cell battery wouldn't hurt either.
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 03 January 2012 14:23
    It is a semi desktop by its weight i.e 10 pounds. And performs as a desktop(with 23' ips display and ups) price less than it. In the world of growing market for tabs and ultrabooks the price of mobile cpu and gpu should be lowered in order to make these premium gaming laptops popular.
    Reply
  • Maziar 03 January 2012 16:43
    Great review!
    It's good to see the battery life has increased notably compared to 990x.
    Overall,it's a decent desktop replacement laptop.
    Reply
  • demonhorde665 03 January 2012 19:21
    i sort of want one , , whats not to like about a laptop that would crunch circles around my current desktop (amd athy 64 X2 5000+ black ed Oc'ed to 3ghz, 3 gigs ddr 2 pc 800 ram , and a radeon 5770)

    sure my computer still runs most current game great at my monitors max res (1600x900) but damn , i'd take one of these laptops any day for that performance booste .. here's to dreaming of winning the builder's marathon though !
    Reply
  • cknobman 03 January 2012 20:02
    It would have been nice to at least see a little of the review cover things like: screen, keyboard, build quality, etc........

    But good review on the graphics chip :)
    Reply
  • nforce4max 03 January 2012 20:20
    Take a good look at the fans, notice some dust on them. Someone has been putting this laptop to use ;)
    Reply
  • amstech 03 January 2012 22:13
    The laptop maxes out at only 1920 X 1080?
    The single GPU 6990M is overkill for that resolution and $2000 is a joke but hey atleast you can max everything.
    Idiots out there will buy this.

    Reply
  • scook9 03 January 2012 22:26
    amstechThe laptop maxes out at only 1920 X 1080?The single GPU 6990M is overkill for that resolution and $2000 is a joke but hey atleast you can max everything.Idiots out there will buy this.That is the native res on the laptop. Which is the res most would game at on a laptop.....

    And as for the price, find me a better performing laptop that is cheaper please.

    Troll somewhere else
    Reply