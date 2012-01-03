Eurocom Racer: Radeon HD 6990M In A Truly Mobile Form Factor

Benchmark Results: 3D Games

Since dual-module graphics arrays are available on Eurocom's larger X7200 platform, we decided to include CrossFire-based numbers in our performance charts. The performance advantage made available by two GPUs isn’t completely fair to the smaller machine, however, since you simply cannot cram two graphics modules in the more compact form factor. So, we left its data at the bottom of each chart as a point of comparison.

Eurocom's Racer blows right past the desktop-oriented Core i7-990X in both DiRT 3 and Metro 2033 with a single GPU installed in both machines. CrossFire is mandatory in order to make the highest Metro 2033 settings playable, however, since the 6990M is nothing more than a reduced-power version of AMD's desktop Radeon HD 6870 graphics processor.

StarCraft II is choked up by the CPUs in both systems. This postulation becomes even more demonstrable when a second GPU is added. The X7200’s Core i7-990X desktop processor barely edges past the Racer’s energy-saving notebook chip.