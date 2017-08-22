EVGA 450 B3 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

For most of this unit's efficiency map, we see 85-90% levels under 30-32°C operating temperatures. In order to achieve the highest possible efficiency, load on the minor rails has to be as low as possible.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Unfortunately, our PSU broke down during OPP testing, so we didn't have the chance to shoot any FLIR images. EVGA also didn't offer us another sample.



