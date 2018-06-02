EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) RSY (Super Flower design) Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 4x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV (10D561K) Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU806 (600V, 10A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA50R280CE (550V, 11.4A @ 100°C, 0.28Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8R06D (600V, 8A @ 130°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Teapo (400V, 270uF, 2000h @ 105°C, LW) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA50R280CE (550V, 11.4A @ 100°C, 0.28Ω) Combo APFC/PWM Controller ON Semiconductor FAN4800C & CM03X Green PFC controller Topology Primary side: Double-forward Secondary side: Passive rectification & group regulation design Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 2x Mospec S30M60C SBR (60V, 30A) 5V & 3.3V 2x Mospec S30M45C SBR (45V, 30A) Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Teapo (1-3,000 @ 105°C, SC) Supervisor IC Grenergy GR8323N (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Globe Fan S1202512L (120mm, 12V, 0.18A, 50 CFM, 34 dB[A], 2000 RPM, sleeve bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x Mospec S30M60C SBR (60V, 30A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance EM8564A

This is an outdated Super Flower platform manufactured by RSY. We find a double-forward design on the primary side, while passive rectification and a group regulated scheme are utilized on the secondary side, tying the +12V and 5V rails together. The 3.3V rail is rectified by an independent circuit. EVGA keeps the maximum combined power of its minor rails low, enabling acceptable performance under cross-load scenarios, where the loads between rails are highly imbalanced.



It is good to see Infineon FETs in such a budget-oriented PSU. Moreover, the filtering caps are provided by Teapo, one of the best alternatives when Japanese capacitors are out of reach. We also appreciate the bypass relay that supports the NTC thermistor. However, that thermistor should be a bit larger to more effectively protect against large inrush currents.

We noticed that the MOV is rated too generously. It allows up to 925VAC to pass freely, while the bridge rectifier can handle 600V tops. An MOV with a lower clamping voltage should have been used instead.



Image 1 of 24 Image 2 of 24 Image 3 of 24 Image 4 of 24 Image 5 of 24 Image 6 of 24 Image 7 of 24 Image 8 of 24 Image 9 of 24 Image 10 of 24 Image 11 of 24 Image 12 of 24 Image 13 of 24 Image 14 of 24 Image 15 of 24 Image 16 of 24 Image 17 of 24 Image 18 of 24 Image 19 of 24 Image 20 of 24 Image 21 of 24 Image 22 of 24 Image 23 of 24 Image 24 of 24

These photos illustrate the PSU's major parts, while the following video shows its internals.

