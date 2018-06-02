Trending

EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)RSY (Super Flower design)
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 4x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV (10D561K)
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x GBU806 (600V, 10A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPA50R280CE (550V, 11.4A @ 100°C, 0.28Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x STMicroelectronics STTH8R06D (600V, 8A @ 130°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Teapo (400V, 270uF, 2000h @ 105°C, LW)
Main Switchers2x Infineon IPA50R280CE (550V, 11.4A @ 100°C, 0.28Ω)
Combo APFC/PWM ControllerON Semiconductor FAN4800C & CM03X Green PFC controller
TopologyPrimary side: Double-forward Secondary side: Passive rectification & group regulation design
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs2x Mospec S30M60C SBR (60V, 30A)
5V & 3.3V2x Mospec S30M45C SBR (45V, 30A)
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Teapo (1-3,000 @ 105°C, SC)
Supervisor ICGrenergy GR8323N (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelGlobe Fan S1202512L (120mm, 12V, 0.18A, 50 CFM, 34 dB[A], 2000 RPM, sleeve bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x Mospec S30M60C SBR (60V, 30A)
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance EM8564A

This is an outdated Super Flower platform manufactured by RSY. We find a double-forward design on the primary side, while passive rectification and a group regulated scheme are utilized on the secondary side, tying the +12V and 5V rails together. The 3.3V rail is rectified by an independent circuit. EVGA keeps the maximum combined power of its minor rails low, enabling acceptable performance under cross-load scenarios, where the loads between rails are highly imbalanced.

It is good to see Infineon FETs in such a budget-oriented PSU. Moreover, the filtering caps are provided by Teapo, one of the best alternatives when Japanese capacitors are out of reach. We also appreciate the bypass relay that supports the NTC thermistor. However, that thermistor should be a bit larger to more effectively protect against large inrush currents.

We noticed that the MOV is rated too generously. It allows up to 925VAC to pass freely, while the bridge rectifier can handle 600V tops. An MOV with a lower clamping voltage should have been used instead.

Image 1 of 24

Image 2 of 24

Image 3 of 24

Image 4 of 24

Image 5 of 24

Image 6 of 24

Image 7 of 24

Image 8 of 24

Image 9 of 24

Image 10 of 24

Image 11 of 24

Image 12 of 24

Image 13 of 24

Image 14 of 24

Image 15 of 24

Image 16 of 24

Image 17 of 24

Image 18 of 24

Image 19 of 24

Image 20 of 24

Image 21 of 24

Image 22 of 24

Image 23 of 24

Image 24 of 24

These photos illustrate the PSU's major parts, while the following video shows its internals.

  • Onus 02 June 2018 03:07
    This looks like a decent choice for a business-class PC, or even a light gamer, which probably won't pull more than half its rated output.
  • chimera201 02 June 2018 09:09
    Could you measure hold up at lower loads(20%, 50%, etc)?
    And why isn't inrush results included in cybenetics database?
    Normally "S" is considered higher than "A++"
  • Aris_Mp 02 June 2018 11:51
    S stands for standard. As for the hold-up time, it is measured only in the worst case scenario, which is full load. Unfortunately there is no time to take extra measurements, especially since we want to implement some other tests.

    About the inrush current, Cyben''s pdf report covers only the basic in order to be kept at a normal size.
  • chimera201 02 June 2018 12:59
    Just curious how the values for hold up would look like at lower loads (I know it's higher). If you do plan on testing it even once at-least do it on a cheaper PSU unit. Testing it on a higher-end unit would defeat the purpose.

    And I thought Cybenetics was supposed to give a detailed report. Not including inrush results, etc kind of defeats the purpose.
  • Aris_Mp 02 June 2018 15:32
    The main role of Cybenetics is to provide efficiency and noise certifications. The extra results are just to let people know a little more about a PSU's quality. If Cyben provided everything then it would be a review and not a certification.
  • HERETIC-1 02 June 2018 23:47
    Quality,low power PSU's are hard to find-Reason-Quality components cost money.
    PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.....................
    RECOMENDED-
    Seasonic G360 or G450
    Corsair SF450
  • Marlin Schwanke 03 June 2018 05:25
    Read the list of cons again. This thing is junk. There is no such thing as a decent $25 power supply.
  • fry178 04 June 2018 05:48
    so more cons than pros, calling it decent build quality when almost all cons are related to quality.
    lol.
    less respect with every review like this..
  • Aris_Mp 04 June 2018 06:13
    Every product is judged based on its price.

    "Almost all cons are related to quality". Actually two our of the six have to do, in a degree, with build quality. Thin cables and overated MOV. Transient response, lower hold-up time, noise and old platform are not build quality related. Build quality has to do with the quality of the components and the craftsmanship unless you imply/understand something else.

    You know what I also call decent build quality? A PSU that has a 25C rating and manages to finish all of my tests at much higher ambient temperatures. If its components were crappy then it wouldn't even last a minute under the overload tests, as many other PSUs that have died in my hands so far.
  • fry178 04 June 2018 07:32
    cables are still components.
    and as well as everything else, it's still directly/indirectly related to quality, no matter if physical parts or design/engineering.
    especially since this isnt a box sold by a 12y living in the grandparents basement.

    i dont expect a semi modular unit with a 140mm silent fan on this, but i doubt lots of ppl would consider this type of "quality" product, if it was anything else they are using, not even talking about the fact its a name brand that sells very good units.


    when did it start to be ok for a product to have more cons than pros?...
    doesnt make any sense to me to call it "amazing value".
    but i guess thats just me.

