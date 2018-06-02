EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Teardown & Component Analysis
Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|RSY (Super Flower design)
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 4x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV (10D561K)
|Inrush Protection
|NTC thermistor & relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|1x GBU806 (600V, 10A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Infineon IPA50R280CE (550V, 11.4A @ 100°C, 0.28Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x STMicroelectronics STTH8R06D (600V, 8A @ 130°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Teapo (400V, 270uF, 2000h @ 105°C, LW)
|Main Switchers
|2x Infineon IPA50R280CE (550V, 11.4A @ 100°C, 0.28Ω)
|Combo APFC/PWM Controller
|ON Semiconductor FAN4800C & CM03X Green PFC controller
|Topology
|Primary side: Double-forward Secondary side: Passive rectification & group regulation design
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|2x Mospec S30M60C SBR (60V, 30A)
|5V & 3.3V
|2x Mospec S30M45C SBR (45V, 30A)
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Teapo (1-3,000 @ 105°C, SC)
|Supervisor IC
|Grenergy GR8323N (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG)
|Fan Model
|Globe Fan S1202512L (120mm, 12V, 0.18A, 50 CFM, 34 dB[A], 2000 RPM, sleeve bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|1x Mospec S30M60C SBR (60V, 30A)
|Standby PWM Controller
|Excelliance EM8564A
This is an outdated Super Flower platform manufactured by RSY. We find a double-forward design on the primary side, while passive rectification and a group regulated scheme are utilized on the secondary side, tying the +12V and 5V rails together. The 3.3V rail is rectified by an independent circuit. EVGA keeps the maximum combined power of its minor rails low, enabling acceptable performance under cross-load scenarios, where the loads between rails are highly imbalanced.
It is good to see Infineon FETs in such a budget-oriented PSU. Moreover, the filtering caps are provided by Teapo, one of the best alternatives when Japanese capacitors are out of reach. We also appreciate the bypass relay that supports the NTC thermistor. However, that thermistor should be a bit larger to more effectively protect against large inrush currents.
We noticed that the MOV is rated too generously. It allows up to 925VAC to pass freely, while the bridge rectifier can handle 600V tops. An MOV with a lower clamping voltage should have been used instead.
These photos illustrate the PSU's major parts, while the following video shows its internals.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
And why isn't inrush results included in cybenetics database?
Normally "S" is considered higher than "A++"
About the inrush current, Cyben''s pdf report covers only the basic in order to be kept at a normal size.
And I thought Cybenetics was supposed to give a detailed report. Not including inrush results, etc kind of defeats the purpose.
PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.....................
RECOMENDED-
Seasonic G360 or G450
Corsair SF450
lol.
less respect with every review like this..
"Almost all cons are related to quality". Actually two our of the six have to do, in a degree, with build quality. Thin cables and overated MOV. Transient response, lower hold-up time, noise and old platform are not build quality related. Build quality has to do with the quality of the components and the craftsmanship unless you imply/understand something else.
You know what I also call decent build quality? A PSU that has a 25C rating and manages to finish all of my tests at much higher ambient temperatures. If its components were crappy then it wouldn't even last a minute under the overload tests, as many other PSUs that have died in my hands so far.
and as well as everything else, it's still directly/indirectly related to quality, no matter if physical parts or design/engineering.
especially since this isnt a box sold by a 12y living in the grandparents basement.
i dont expect a semi modular unit with a 140mm silent fan on this, but i doubt lots of ppl would consider this type of "quality" product, if it was anything else they are using, not even talking about the fact its a name brand that sells very good units.
when did it start to be ok for a product to have more cons than pros?...
doesnt make any sense to me to call it "amazing value".
but i guess thats just me.