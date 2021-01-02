EVGA 650W N1 Power Supply Review

EVGA 650W N1 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP (Cold @ 25°C) 12V: >72.8A (>140%), <11.423V, 107.31mV ripple

5VSB: 5.5A (183.33%), 5.072V Tested with 2A at 12V 5V:19.4A (97%), 4.75V 3.3V: 34.2A (142.5%), 3.268V, 71.7mV ripple OCP (Hot @ 34°C) 12V: >72.8A (>140%), <11.436V, 132.27mV ripple

5VSB: 5.5A (183.33%), 5.068V

Tested with 2A at 12V 5V: 19.2A (96%), 4.751V 3.3V: 34A (141.67%), 3.267V, 57.73mV ripple OPP (Cold @ 28°C) 844.99W (130%) OPP (Hot @ 33°C) 845.89W (130.14%) OTP ✓ (169°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓ 5V to Earth: ✓ 3.3V to Earth: ✓ 5VSB to Earth: ✓ -12V to Earth: ✓ PWR_OK Accurate but lower than 16ms NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor

We could easily kill this PSU since OCP (overcurrent protection) at 12V is not correctly set, but we aborted the test and let it live since we only have one sample to conduct all tests. The 5V rail was unable to deliver its advertised full power, while the 3.3V rail's OCP is sky-high, so ripple on this rail gets out of control. Finally, the Over Power Protection should be lower than 130%, given the platform's capabilities. The good thing is that there is OTP (over temperature protection), which is essential to any PSU.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail's voltage level is dead close to 5V, but it doesn't seem to go above it.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Graphs

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Graphs Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Graphs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter and the bridge rectifier have low operating temperatures, which also applies to the main transformer. The 12V/5V coil on the secondary side is the hottest part, at 74 degrees Celsius.

