EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
For the most part, we observe efficiency levels between 85-90%. If your system draws less than 180W under normal conditions, you're better off investing in a higher-efficiency PSU. Otherwise, if you anticipate high utilization most of the time, and you cannot spend more on a PSU, the 750 B3 will fare well enough.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Unfortunately, our sample died during OPP testing, so we didn't have the chance to shoot any infrared images with our FLIR camera.
EVGA Have recently come under flack on other forums as well and their response isn't, erm, admirable. Nice work with the review, Aris, keep it up!
They charge a premium largely on their CS reputation. I guess they are now hoping people won't have to use it and learn otherwise. Being branded as a good guy in the CS is huge. Being branded as a bad guy is a death sentence. You'd think they would at least return major website emails and spin use some good old corporate spin. They won't even do that. Makes you wonder.
I hope they figure it out. But Im no longer going to pay their premium. If they have the cheaper product then I would still consider them. That will rarely be the case. They did some nice patented stuff with their GTX 1070/1080 revisions so maybe they are putting all their eggs in that basket.
THANK YOU tom's HARDWARE for performing objective tests on multiple samples to keep us informed and the vendors honest....
I seriously could have seen myself buying my next PSU based on EVGA's reputation alone. I won't make that that mistake now.