EVGA 850 B3 PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: - 3.3V: - 5VSB: 5.0A (166.7%) OPP 1053.231W (124.2%) OTP - SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

We weren't able to run all of our protection feature tests, since the 850 B3 refused to start after we finished the OPP evaluation. Needless to say, this doesn't usually happen. Although the OPP's triggering point is at normal levels (below 130%), it seems to have caused a permanent malfunction even at modest ambient temperatures.

Given that this is the second (so far) B3-series PSU to die on us under similar conditions, we think EVGA and Super Flower need to thoroughly test this platform again.



