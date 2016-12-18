EVGA BQ Series 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 850 BQ's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 20.9mV 14.7mV 10.1mV 7.5mV Pass 20% Load 29.2mV 15.7mV 11.9mV 9.0mV Pass 30% Load 33.7mV 17.5mV 12.5mV 9.2mV Pass 40% Load 34.2mV 18.8mV 13.8mV 9.9mV Pass 50% Load 39.9mV 21.7mV 16.3mV 10.9mV Pass 60% Load 45.8mV 24.4mV 18.9mV 11.2mV Pass 70% Load 48.9mV 28.0mV 22.8mV 12.2mV Pass 80% Load 50.7mV 32.0mV 26.7mV 15.6mV Pass 90% Load 52.0mV 37.0mV 30.2mV 17.6mV Pass 100% Load 56.6mV 42.6mV 36.0mV 21.8mV Pass 110% Load 58.7mV 47.9mV 41.0mV 26.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 28.2mV 21.6mV 15.1mV 11.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 56.6mV 42.0mV 33.6mV 18.0mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression at +12V is decent for a value-oriented PSU like this one. However, it could be better on the minor rails. Under full load, the 5V rail is pretty close to its limit. On the other hand, we were pushing the 850 BQ pretty hard in a 45+°C environment.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2