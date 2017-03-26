EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EVGA 1000 G3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.7mV
|4.2mV
|7.4mV
|4.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|7.2mV
|4.3mV
|8.0mV
|5.4mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|6.9mV
|5.1mV
|8.4mV
|5.6mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|7.7mV
|4.8mV
|9.0mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|7.9mV
|5.0mV
|9.3mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|8.6mV
|4.9mV
|10.2mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|8.3mV
|5.2mV
|10.7mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|9.8mV
|5.9mV
|11.0mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|10.1mV
|6.1mV
|11.9mV
|9.6mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|12.0mV
|7.1mV
|12.2mV
|12.6mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|12.1mV
|8.4mV
|13.0mV
|13.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|6.4mV
|5.8mV
|8.6mV
|17.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|10.5mV
|7.0mV
|12.4mV
|11.0mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is outstanding! Super Flower's platforms never cease to amaze us in this discipline.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
>>>The 1000 G3's single bulk cap is provided by Chemi-Con (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, CE)
Strangely, but I did not find "CE" series of capacitors in the Nippon Chemi-Con catalog
Buying a gold 600W PSU when my rig uses 500W for example does not make much sense to me. I'd prefer to spend a little more and buy a gold 850W ($110USD vs. $130USD in the example of these two 650 & 850 G3 series on NewEgg right now). Not only for a higher efficiency operation as described above, but for future headroom growth. But I understand many do not think that and look to save a few dollars everywhere...one being on the PSU.
Keep in mind when comparing the RM1000x that it was introduced at $180 in November 2015 and it took nearly a year to see the prices drop down below $150. The EVGA was originally released at $170 and has only been out for four months. Also keep in mind that the Corsair is marketed more for silent operation (drawback to that shown below).
If none of the drawbacks described and shown here do not bother you, and if overall "hot" efficiency and exhaust temperature are among top priorities for you, then the EVGA is the better performer. Average efficiency result of 7 load line tests, and the average exhaust temps under each test:
EVGA - 88.571%, 45.0C
Corsair - 87.857%, 49.8C
^^While the <1% efficiency difference is nominal and will not be seen on your monthly power bill, that nearly 5C difference coming out can make a slight difference in the temperature of your room in the summer. So the Corsair being quieter has a drawback.
http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story4&reid=494 (EVGA)
http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story4&reid=449 (Corsair)
Is EVGA stopping production of the G2 series ?
That's why I stated the downside to the Corsair is the hotter air coming out the back. Same thing with a video card: you have to sacrifice more heat output for a quieter fan speed.
Seems like this would be a big deal ?
Maybe at least one bullet in the Con column.