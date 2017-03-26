Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

We already reviewed the SuperNOVA 850 G3, which left a good impression on us. Today, we're looking at the 1000 G3, this family's current flagship model. It's a physically diminutive PSU that offers high performance in every area.

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EVGA 1000 G3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.7mV4.2mV7.4mV4.6mVPass
20% Load7.2mV4.3mV8.0mV5.4mVPass
30% Load6.9mV5.1mV8.4mV5.6mVPass
40% Load7.7mV4.8mV9.0mV5.8mVPass
50% Load7.9mV5.0mV9.3mV6.1mVPass
60% Load8.6mV4.9mV10.2mV6.1mVPass
70% Load8.3mV5.2mV10.7mV7.2mVPass
80% Load9.8mV5.9mV11.0mV8.5mVPass
90% Load10.1mV6.1mV11.9mV9.6mVPass
100% Load12.0mV7.1mV12.2mV12.6mVPass
110% Load12.1mV8.4mV13.0mV13.7mVPass
Cross-Load 16.4mV5.8mV8.6mV17.8mVPass
Cross-Load 210.5mV7.0mV12.4mV11.0mVPass
Ripple suppression is outstanding! Super Flower's platforms never cease to amaze us in this discipline.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • powernod 26 March 2017 17:22
    140$. Exactly the same cost with Corsair's RMx1000 current pricing. Not sure which unit i would choose between those 2.
  • BugariaM 26 March 2017 18:10
    Nice.

    >>>The 1000 G3's single bulk cap is provided by Chemi-Con (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, CE)

    Strangely, but I did not find "CE" series of capacitors in the Nippon Chemi-Con catalog
  • 10tacle 26 March 2017 19:06
    Wow. The price point of this and overall performance makes this a serious player even for those who were in the market for nothing more than 850W gold or even platinum PSUs. So many people out there say "you don't need more than a xxxW power supply for your build." I like to buy based on <60% of calculated max load use of my build for less fan noise, heat output, and higher efficiency wall draw.

    Buying a gold 600W PSU when my rig uses 500W for example does not make much sense to me. I'd prefer to spend a little more and buy a gold 850W ($110USD vs. $130USD in the example of these two 650 & 850 G3 series on NewEgg right now). Not only for a higher efficiency operation as described above, but for future headroom growth. But I understand many do not think that and look to save a few dollars everywhere...one being on the PSU.
  • 10tacle 26 March 2017 19:33
    19478429 said:
    140$. Exactly the same cost with Corsair's RMx1000 current pricing. Not sure which unit i would choose between those 2.

    Keep in mind when comparing the RM1000x that it was introduced at $180 in November 2015 and it took nearly a year to see the prices drop down below $150. The EVGA was originally released at $170 and has only been out for four months. Also keep in mind that the Corsair is marketed more for silent operation (drawback to that shown below).

    If none of the drawbacks described and shown here do not bother you, and if overall "hot" efficiency and exhaust temperature are among top priorities for you, then the EVGA is the better performer. Average efficiency result of 7 load line tests, and the average exhaust temps under each test:

    EVGA - 88.571%, 45.0C
    Corsair - 87.857%, 49.8C

    ^^While the <1% efficiency difference is nominal and will not be seen on your monthly power bill, that nearly 5C difference coming out can make a slight difference in the temperature of your room in the summer. So the Corsair being quieter has a drawback.

    http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story4&reid=494 (EVGA)
    http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story4&reid=449 (Corsair)
  • Co BIY 26 March 2017 22:34
    I would have liked to see the EVGA 1000 G2 in the performance tables as well. Both to see the generational improvement and to make a value comparison while both units are on the market.

    Is EVGA stopping production of the G2 series ?
  • hst101rox 26 March 2017 22:38
    10TACLE, if the efficiency of the EVGA and the Corsair are nearly identical, the ~5 degree C temp difference could be just from the amount of airflow being less in the Corsair. Power consumption is the only thing that equates to BTUs, heat.
  • 10tacle 26 March 2017 22:54
    19479497 said:
    10TACLE, if the efficiency of the EVGA and the Corsair are nearly identical, the ~5 degree C temp difference could be just from the amount of airflow being less in the Corsair. Power consumption is the only thing that equates to BTUs, heat.

    That's why I stated the downside to the Corsair is the hotter air coming out the back. Same thing with a video card: you have to sacrifice more heat output for a quieter fan speed.

  • Aris_Mp 27 March 2017 03:31
    I don't have 115V test results (but only 230V) for the G2s, so I couldn't add them to the graphs.
  • Co BIY 27 March 2017 05:49
    "We didn't get any OCP results because our unit died during the OPP test, meaning either that this particular sample had a problem or OPP is set very high."

    Seems like this would be a big deal ?

    Maybe at least one bullet in the Con column.
  • Aris_Mp 27 March 2017 06:50
    I have another one here, which come late, to test. If it dies as well then I will update the con list.
