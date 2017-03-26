EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EVGA 1000 G3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.7mV 4.2mV 7.4mV 4.6mV Pass 20% Load 7.2mV 4.3mV 8.0mV 5.4mV Pass 30% Load 6.9mV 5.1mV 8.4mV 5.6mV Pass 40% Load 7.7mV 4.8mV 9.0mV 5.8mV Pass 50% Load 7.9mV 5.0mV 9.3mV 6.1mV Pass 60% Load 8.6mV 4.9mV 10.2mV 6.1mV Pass 70% Load 8.3mV 5.2mV 10.7mV 7.2mV Pass 80% Load 9.8mV 5.9mV 11.0mV 8.5mV Pass 90% Load 10.1mV 6.1mV 11.9mV 9.6mV Pass 100% Load 12.0mV 7.1mV 12.2mV 12.6mV Pass 110% Load 12.1mV 8.4mV 13.0mV 13.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 6.4mV 5.8mV 8.6mV 17.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 10.5mV 7.0mV 12.4mV 11.0mV Pass

Ripple suppression is outstanding! Super Flower's platforms never cease to amaze us in this discipline.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2