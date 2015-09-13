EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The holdup time was less than 16 milliseconds, which means the PSU failed this test.
Inrush Current
The registered inrush current is at normal levels for a PSU with a 550 W capacity.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals approximately 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test
|12V(A/V)
|5V(A/V)
|3.3V(A/V)
|5VSB(A/V)
|PowerDC/AC(W)
|Efficiency(%)
|Fan Speed(RPM)
|Fan NoisedB(A)
|TempIn/Out(°C)
|PF/AC(V)
|1
|2.707A
|1.974A
|1.991A
|0.985A
|54.74
|84.28
|1005
|37.4
|38.94
|0.953
|12.253V
|5.062V
|3.310V
|5.069V
|64.95
|41.98
|115.1V
|2
|6.447A
|2.958A
|2.992A
|1.185A
|109.77
|88.07
|1005
|37.4
|39.60
|0.964
|12.241V
|5.058V
|3.306V
|5.058V
|124.64
|43.01
|115.1V
|3
|10.527A
|3.466A
|3.510A
|1.384A
|164.84
|89.53
|1065
|37.6
|39.93
|0.978
|12.230V
|5.055V
|3.302V
|5.046V
|184.11
|43.68
|115.1V
|4
|14.612A
|3.954A
|3.999A
|1.584A
|219.73
|90.24
|1065
|37.6
|40.71
|0.985
|12.222V
|5.052V
|3.299V
|5.034V
|243.50
|46.46
|115.1V
|5
|18.363A
|4.957A
|5.007A
|1.788A
|274.77W
|90.12
|1065
|37.6
|40.82
|0.989
|12.214V
|5.047V
|3.294V
|5.020V
|304.88
|46.96
|115.1V
|6
|22.123A
|5.949A
|6.015A
|1.995A
|329.76
|89.86
|1080
|38.3
|41.21
|0.991
|12.204V
|5.042V
|3.290V
|5.007V
|366.96
|47.87
|115.1V
|7
|25.882A
|6.949A
|7.030A
|2.200A
|384.71
|89.42
|1127
|39.6
|42.87
|0.992
|12.195V
|5.036V
|3.285V
|4.994V
|430.25
|50.42
|115.1V
|8
|29.639A
|7.947A
|8.048A
|2.408A
|439.58
|88.87
|1165
|41.1
|43.27
|0.993
|12.187V
|5.031V
|3.280V
|4.980V
|494.66
|51.99
|115.1V
|9
|33.842A
|8.456A
|8.576A
|2.410A
|494.73
|88.17
|1190
|42.9
|44.12
|0.993
|12.178V
|5.028V
|3.276V
|4.975V
|561.14
|54.05
|115.1V
|10
|37.793A
|8.958A
|9.074A
|3.030A
|549.59
|87.46
|1245
|45.5
|45.13
|0.994
|12.169V
|5.024V
|3.273V
|4.946V
|628.41
|56.13
|115.1V
|11
|42.342A
|8.965A
|9.081A
|3.031A
|604.57
|86.81
|1285
|46.1
|45.52
|0.994
|12.160V
|5.021V
|3.270V
|4.943V
|696.45
|58.07
|115.1V
|CL1
|0.099A
|13.014A
|13.005A
|0.000A
|109.41
|82.83
|1205
|43.8
|43.62
|0.967
|12.260V
|5.035V
|3.281V
|5.080V
|132.09
|49.20
|115.1V
|CL2
|45.784A
|1.002A
|1.003A
|1.001A
|569.90
|88.13
|1240
|45.2
|45.14
|0.994
|12.155V
|5.040V
|3.292V
|5.039V
|646.68
|55.90
|115.1V
Load regulation was tight on all of the rails except the 5VSB rail, where load regulation doesn't play an important role. On top of that, the PSU had no problem delivering its full power for prolonged periods of time at very high ambient temperatures. In addition, the fan's noise wasn't annoyingly high, even during the last two tests (100 percent load and 110 percent load), although we pushed the PSU to its limits. In the efficiency section, the PSU easily cleared the 80 Plus Gold requirements, even in our tough testing conditions. Overall, this is an excellent platform, and EVGA made the right choice to offer it at lower capacities.
I would like to see another test. I had a PC with a Coolermaster PSU and 4 HD which were put to sleep mode/hibernation. Sometimes when the 4 HD were powered up the PC hanged, because the 4 HD demanded so much transient power that it threw the PSU voltages out of specs.
I was thinking that I had a great PSU, but it was expensive garbage.
The problem is that all of the best-built, best-featured PSUs were being made in 850, 1000, 1200, 1600W variants. If you had just a modest system, something mid-range, you either had to get a PSU that was way overkill, or you had to settle for PSUs that weren't so well built, or as efficient, or as fully-featured. So, this is an attempt to distribute very high-quality products to more of the market. And I am 110% A-Okay with that.
I actually own this unit and used it in a build with a 960. I got it right when it came out and for it's price, it offered a ton. I live in Canada and PSU's are way over-priced and the prices make no sense on them. But this unit was priced extremely well likely due to it's availability so I picked one up. No problems and I am glad EVGA is filling this market void. Good on em.