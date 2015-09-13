EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Cooler Master V550S View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The holdup time was less than 16 milliseconds, which means the PSU failed this test.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The registered inrush current is at normal levels for a PSU with a 550 W capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals approximately 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V(A/V) 5V(A/V) 3.3V(A/V) 5VSB(A/V) PowerDC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) Fan Speed(RPM) Fan NoisedB(A) TempIn/Out(°C) PF/AC(V) 1 2.707A 1.974A 1.991A 0.985A 54.74 84.28 1005 37.4 38.94 0.953 12.253V 5.062V 3.310V 5.069V 64.95 41.98 115.1V 2 6.447A 2.958A 2.992A 1.185A 109.77 88.07 1005 37.4 39.60 0.964 12.241V 5.058V 3.306V 5.058V 124.64 43.01 115.1V 3 10.527A 3.466A 3.510A 1.384A 164.84 89.53 1065 37.6 39.93 0.978 12.230V 5.055V 3.302V 5.046V 184.11 43.68 115.1V 4 14.612A 3.954A 3.999A 1.584A 219.73 90.24 1065 37.6 40.71 0.985 12.222V 5.052V 3.299V 5.034V 243.50 46.46 115.1V 5 18.363A 4.957A 5.007A 1.788A 274.77W 90.12 1065 37.6 40.82 0.989 12.214V 5.047V 3.294V 5.020V 304.88 46.96 115.1V 6 22.123A 5.949A 6.015A 1.995A 329.76 89.86 1080 38.3 41.21 0.991 12.204V 5.042V 3.290V 5.007V 366.96 47.87 115.1V 7 25.882A 6.949A 7.030A 2.200A 384.71 89.42 1127 39.6 42.87 0.992 12.195V 5.036V 3.285V 4.994V 430.25 50.42 115.1V 8 29.639A 7.947A 8.048A 2.408A 439.58 88.87 1165 41.1 43.27 0.993 12.187V 5.031V 3.280V 4.980V 494.66 51.99 115.1V 9 33.842A 8.456A 8.576A 2.410A 494.73 88.17 1190 42.9 44.12 0.993 12.178V 5.028V 3.276V 4.975V 561.14 54.05 115.1V 10 37.793A 8.958A 9.074A 3.030A 549.59 87.46 1245 45.5 45.13 0.994 12.169V 5.024V 3.273V 4.946V 628.41 56.13 115.1V 11 42.342A 8.965A 9.081A 3.031A 604.57 86.81 1285 46.1 45.52 0.994 12.160V 5.021V 3.270V 4.943V 696.45 58.07 115.1V CL1 0.099A 13.014A 13.005A 0.000A 109.41 82.83 1205 43.8 43.62 0.967 12.260V 5.035V 3.281V 5.080V 132.09 49.20 115.1V CL2 45.784A 1.002A 1.003A 1.001A 569.90 88.13 1240 45.2 45.14 0.994 12.155V 5.040V 3.292V 5.039V 646.68 55.90 115.1V

Load regulation was tight on all of the rails except the 5VSB rail, where load regulation doesn't play an important role. On top of that, the PSU had no problem delivering its full power for prolonged periods of time at very high ambient temperatures. In addition, the fan's noise wasn't annoyingly high, even during the last two tests (100 percent load and 110 percent load), although we pushed the PSU to its limits. In the efficiency section, the PSU easily cleared the 80 Plus Gold requirements, even in our tough testing conditions. Overall, this is an excellent platform, and EVGA made the right choice to offer it at lower capacities.