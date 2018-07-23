Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

By

Unboxing Video

The following video shows us unboxing the 650 G1+.

Image 1 of 17

Image 2 of 17

Image 3 of 17

Image 4 of 17

Image 5 of 17

Image 6 of 17

Image 7 of 17

Image 8 of 17

Image 9 of 17

Image 10 of 17

Image 11 of 17

Image 12 of 17

Image 13 of 17

Image 14 of 17

Image 15 of 17

Image 16 of 17

Image 17 of 17

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WINTERLORD 23 July 2018 13:22
    i read all your guys articles weather im in the market for new or not and i read that article and almost right off the top the article was killed with oh you can get the g3 for same price hah anyways guess if you hadnt someone woulda been quick to mention
    Reply
  • dunn.md 23 July 2018 21:42
    Your review is based on the $110 MSRP. This PSU is currently selling for $69.99 on Amazon. Would you highly recommend this PSU at this significantly lower price point?
    Reply
  • DSzymborski 23 July 2018 22:37
    The EVGA G3 650W can be bought for $69.99 also and it's much preferable.

    Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
    Reply
  • HERETIC-1 25 July 2018 08:48
    Calling this G1 "SUPERNOVA" is a bit on the nose.
    These are manufactured by FSP.

    EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....
    Reply
  • Melon_seed 20 August 2018 17:56
    Thank you for the review. I shall drop this off my list. Now its either Superflower leadex II or if I am lucky, Seasonic focus plus.
    Reply