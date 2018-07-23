EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Unboxing Video
The following video shows us unboxing the 650 G1+.
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
These are manufactured by FSP.
EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....