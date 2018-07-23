EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM & 1 DM chokes Inrush Protection NTC thermistor Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8R06FP (600V, 8A @ 100°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (450V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR) Main Switch STMicroelectronics STF25N80K5 (800V, 12.3A @ 100°C, 0.26Ω) Reset Switch CET CEF03N8 (800V, 2A @ 100°C, 4.8Ω) Combo APFC/Switching Controller FSP 6600 IC Topology Primary side: Active Clamp Reset Forward topology Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 2x 5V & 3.3V DC-DC converters: 4x Infineon IPD031N03L G (30V, 90A @ 100°C, 3.1mΩ) PWM controller: 2x FSP6601Â Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7579 Fan Model Protechnic Electric MGA13512XF-O25 (135mm, 12V, 0.38A, fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Switching FET 1x CET CEF02N7G (700V, 1.3A @ 100°C, 6.75Ω) Rectifier 1X STMicroelectronics STPS20L60CT SBR (60V, 20A)

The 650 G1+'s platform is similar to the one found in be quiet!'s Pure Power 10 600W. The major differences between them, aside from capacity, include EVGA's fully modular cabling and its exclusive use of Japanese capacitors.

An Active Clamp Reset Forward (ACRF) topology is utilized on the 650 G1+'s primary side, which offers high efficiency and lower production cost since it doesn't need extra components like an LLC resonant converter. In low-capacity ACRF designs, only two FETs are used. One of them is the main switcher (Q1), while the other one is a reset switch (Q2) responsible for disconnecting the clamp capacitor when Q1 is active. Power is transferred from the primary side to the secondary one only when Q2 is open. An ACRF design's strongest advantage is the almost lossless switching of Q1. While it's off, drain voltage is very low. ACRF-based platforms also achieve long hold-up times, even with low-capacity bulk capacitors. That's why the 650 G1+ demonstrates an increased hold-up time, despite a smaller bulk cap.

The album above includes photos of the 650 G1+'s major parts, while the video below covers its internals.

