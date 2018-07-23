Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM & 1 DM chokes
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x STMicroelectronics STTH8R06FP (600V, 8A @ 100°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Nippon Chemi-Con (450V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR)
Main SwitchSTMicroelectronics STF25N80K5 (800V, 12.3A @ 100°C, 0.26Ω)
Reset SwitchCET CEF03N8 (800V, 2A @ 100°C, 4.8Ω)
Combo APFC/Switching ControllerFSP 6600 IC
TopologyPrimary side: Active Clamp Reset Forward topology Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs2x
5V & 3.3VDC-DC converters: 4x Infineon IPD031N03L G (30V, 90A @ 100°C, 3.1mΩ) PWM controller: 2x FSP6601Â
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7579
Fan ModelProtechnic Electric MGA13512XF-O25 (135mm, 12V, 0.38A, fluid dynamic bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Switching FET1x CET CEF02N7G (700V, 1.3A @ 100°C, 6.75Ω)
Rectifier1X STMicroelectronics STPS20L60CT SBR (60V, 20A)

The 650 G1+'s platform is similar to the one found in be quiet!'s Pure Power 10 600W. The major differences between them, aside from capacity, include EVGA's fully modular cabling and its exclusive use of Japanese capacitors.

An Active Clamp Reset Forward (ACRF) topology is utilized on the 650 G1+'s primary side, which offers high efficiency and lower production cost since it doesn't need extra components like an LLC resonant converter. In low-capacity ACRF designs, only two FETs are used. One of them is the main switcher (Q1), while the other one is a reset switch (Q2) responsible for disconnecting the clamp capacitor when Q1 is active. Power is transferred from the primary side to the secondary one only when Q2 is open. An ACRF design's strongest advantage is the almost lossless switching of Q1. While it's off, drain voltage is very low. ACRF-based platforms also achieve long hold-up times, even with low-capacity bulk capacitors. That's why the 650 G1+ demonstrates an increased hold-up time, despite a smaller bulk cap.

The album above includes photos of the 650 G1+'s major parts, while the video below covers its internals.  

  • WINTERLORD 23 July 2018 13:22
    i read all your guys articles weather im in the market for new or not and i read that article and almost right off the top the article was killed with oh you can get the g3 for same price hah anyways guess if you hadnt someone woulda been quick to mention
    Reply
  • dunn.md 23 July 2018 21:42
    Your review is based on the $110 MSRP. This PSU is currently selling for $69.99 on Amazon. Would you highly recommend this PSU at this significantly lower price point?
    Reply
  • DSzymborski 23 July 2018 22:37
    The EVGA G3 650W can be bought for $69.99 also and it's much preferable.

    Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
    Reply
  • HERETIC-1 25 July 2018 08:48
    Calling this G1 "SUPERNOVA" is a bit on the nose.
    These are manufactured by FSP.

    EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....
    Reply
  • Melon_seed 20 August 2018 17:56
    Thank you for the review. I shall drop this off my list. Now its either Superflower leadex II or if I am lucky, Seasonic focus plus.
    Reply