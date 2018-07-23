EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Protection Features & DC Power Sequencing

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 78.6A (145.56%), 11.818V 5V: 32.5A (135.42%), 4.915V 3.3V: 38.7A (161.25%), 3.293V 5VSB: 5.6A (186.67%), 4.91V OPP 939.744 (125.3%) OTP ✓ (150°C @ +12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: - Inrush: NTC thermistor

The +12V rail's over-current protection threshold is set very high, and the same goes for the 3.3V and 5VSB rails. On the other hand, over-temperature protection is configured reasonably for a PSU that doesn't feature semi-passive operation.

Unfortunately, the power-good signal is not accurate, leading to the first time we've observed anything less than a clean drop of the signal once power is removed. And it's a great shame that there is no MOV in this PSU; voltage surges can cause trouble as a result.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s latest Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V voltages must be equal or greater than the 3.3V rail’s output during power-up and normal operation.

For our first measurement, we turn the PSU off and switch it back on without any load. Next, we set the PSU to standby mode, dial full load, and then start the PSU. In the last test, while the PSU is completely turned off (we cut power or switch the PSU off), we dial full load before restoring power.

The 3.3V rail came close to what we saw from the 5V one. In fact, it briefly exceeded the 5V rail's voltage, indicating a problem.

