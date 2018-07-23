Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Protection Features & DC Power Sequencing

Protection Features

OCP12V: 78.6A (145.56%), 11.818V 5V: 32.5A (135.42%), 4.915V 3.3V: 38.7A (161.25%), 3.293V 5VSB: 5.6A (186.67%), 4.91V
OPP939.744 (125.3%)
OTP✓ (150°C @ +12V heat sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKDoes not function correctly
NLO
SIPSurge: - Inrush: NTC thermistor

The +12V rail's over-current protection threshold is set very high, and the same goes for the 3.3V and 5VSB rails. On the other hand, over-temperature protection is configured reasonably for a PSU that doesn't feature semi-passive operation.

Unfortunately, the power-good signal is not accurate, leading to the first time we've observed anything less than a clean drop of the signal once power is removed. And it's a great shame that there is no MOV in this PSU; voltage surges can cause trouble as a result.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s latest Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V voltages must be equal or greater than the 3.3V rail’s output during power-up and normal operation.

For our first measurement, we turn the PSU off and switch it back on without any load. Next, we set the PSU to standby mode, dial full load, and then start the PSU. In the last test, while the PSU is completely turned off (we cut power or switch the PSU off), we dial full load before restoring power.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The 3.3V rail came close to what we saw from the 5V one. In fact, it briefly exceeded the 5V rail's voltage, indicating a problem.

  • WINTERLORD 23 July 2018 13:22
    i read all your guys articles weather im in the market for new or not and i read that article and almost right off the top the article was killed with oh you can get the g3 for same price hah anyways guess if you hadnt someone woulda been quick to mention
    Reply
  • dunn.md 23 July 2018 21:42
    Your review is based on the $110 MSRP. This PSU is currently selling for $69.99 on Amazon. Would you highly recommend this PSU at this significantly lower price point?
    Reply
  • DSzymborski 23 July 2018 22:37
    The EVGA G3 650W can be bought for $69.99 also and it's much preferable.

    Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
    Reply
  • HERETIC-1 25 July 2018 08:48
    Calling this G1 "SUPERNOVA" is a bit on the nose.
    These are manufactured by FSP.

    EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....
    Reply
  • Melon_seed 20 August 2018 17:56
    Thank you for the review. I shall drop this off my list. Now its either Superflower leadex II or if I am lucky, Seasonic focus plus.
    Reply