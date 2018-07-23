Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The 650 G1+'s efficiency landed in the 90-92% range from 125W to 490W on the +12V rail, with load on the minor rails staying below 90W.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We apply half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside of the PSU were normal, meaning that EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G1+ could have easily supported semi-passive operation.

  • WINTERLORD 23 July 2018 13:22
    i read all your guys articles weather im in the market for new or not and i read that article and almost right off the top the article was killed with oh you can get the g3 for same price hah anyways guess if you hadnt someone woulda been quick to mention
  • dunn.md 23 July 2018 21:42
    Your review is based on the $110 MSRP. This PSU is currently selling for $69.99 on Amazon. Would you highly recommend this PSU at this significantly lower price point?
  • DSzymborski 23 July 2018 22:37
    The EVGA G3 650W can be bought for $69.99 also and it's much preferable.

    Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
  • HERETIC-1 25 July 2018 08:48
    Calling this G1 "SUPERNOVA" is a bit on the nose.
    These are manufactured by FSP.

    EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....
  • Melon_seed 20 August 2018 17:56
    Thank you for the review. I shall drop this off my list. Now its either Superflower leadex II or if I am lucky, Seasonic focus plus.
