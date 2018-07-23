EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
The 650 G1+'s efficiency landed in the 90-92% range from 125W to 490W on the +12V rail, with load on the minor rails staying below 90W.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We apply half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Temperatures inside of the PSU were normal, meaning that EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G1+ could have easily supported semi-passive operation.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
These are manufactured by FSP.
EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....