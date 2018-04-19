EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 G3’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.5mV
|4.0mV
|4.5mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|8.0mV
|5.6mV
|5.4mV
|8.2mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|8.7mV
|5.8mV
|5.7mV
|9.2mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|9.3mV
|6.9mV
|6.6mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|10.5mV
|7.5mV
|7.0mV
|12.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|10.5mV
|8.8mV
|7.9mV
|13.8mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|11.1mV
|9.8mV
|9.0mV
|17.0mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|11.3mV
|11.1mV
|9.5mV
|18.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|12.3mV
|11.9mV
|10.6mV
|20.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|13.1mV
|13.4mV
|12.0mV
|27.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|14.3mV
|14.5mV
|13.3mV
|30.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|7.5mV
|6.0mV
|7.6mV
|20.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|12.8mV
|12.7mV
|10.6mV
|20.3mV
|Pass
As we've come to expect from Super Flower designs, the 650 G3's ripple suppression is excellent. We did hope for lower ripple at 5VSB, but SF is apparently planning to improve this circuit in the future.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supernova
Wouldn't 650 watts be too little for a system with two high end cards anyway?
Nvidia recommends 600W for a system with a 1080 Ti in it.
this article contains power consumption for all high-end Nvidia GPUs. Another one including AMD ones will be released soon.
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-gpus-for-mining-ethereum,5507.html
LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.
Anyway I'm assuming the same G3 series that plagued Aris' review of the G3 450 is now okay with the 650.
EDIT: I saw in that original review an update stated that EVGA advised all units since that review are made by SF and not outsourced to RSY. Aris does that mean the first batch of those G3 450s were RSY built?
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/evga-450-b3-psu,5160.html
Once again, excellent review by @Aris !! The best & most thorough PSU reviewer currently !!