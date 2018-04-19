EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 G3’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.5mV 4.0mV 4.5mV 6.5mV Pass 20% Load 8.0mV 5.6mV 5.4mV 8.2mV Pass 30% Load 8.7mV 5.8mV 5.7mV 9.2mV Pass 40% Load 9.3mV 6.9mV 6.6mV 10.7mV Pass 50% Load 10.5mV 7.5mV 7.0mV 12.2mV Pass 60% Load 10.5mV 8.8mV 7.9mV 13.8mV Pass 70% Load 11.1mV 9.8mV 9.0mV 17.0mV Pass 80% Load 11.3mV 11.1mV 9.5mV 18.8mV Pass 90% Load 12.3mV 11.9mV 10.6mV 20.5mV Pass 100% Load 13.1mV 13.4mV 12.0mV 27.5mV Pass 110% Load 14.3mV 14.5mV 13.3mV 30.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 7.5mV 6.0mV 7.6mV 20.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 12.8mV 12.7mV 10.6mV 20.3mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As we've come to expect from Super Flower designs, the 650 G3's ripple suppression is excellent. We did hope for lower ripple at 5VSB, but SF is apparently planning to improve this circuit in the future.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content