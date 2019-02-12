EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GM PSU Review: Big Power In A Small Form Factor

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 GM’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 12.5mV 8.9mV 9.8mV 4.4mV Pass 20% Load 13.3mV 9.2mV 10.2mV 4.9mV Pass 30% Load 15.6mV 10.5mV 11.0mV 6.3mV Pass 40% Load 19.2mV 12.1mV 11.9mV 7.7mV Pass 50% Load 22.6mV 14.1mV 13.8mV 9.1mV Pass 60% Load 26.2mV 16.6mV 15.4mV 10.8mV Pass 70% Load 30.5mV 18.8mV 17.3mV 12.6mV Pass 80% Load 34.0mV 21.0mV 19.3mV 14.2mV Pass 90% Load 37.9mV 23.3mV 21.8mV 15.3mV Pass 100% Load 41.0mV 25.4mV 23.0mV 17.1mV Pass 110% Load 45.2mV 27.4mV 24.9mV 18.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 15.6mV 12.0mV 14.9mV 5.4mV Pass Cross-Load 2 40.9mV 23.2mV 20.7mV 15.3mV Pass

The ripple suppression we observe is not up to today's high-end standards. It's good enough, though, especially when we take into account that this is an SFX-based power supply. Still, it'd be nice to see close to 30mV ripple at +12V and below 20mV on the minor rails under full load.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

