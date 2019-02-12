Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GM PSU Review: Big Power In A Small Form Factor

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 GM’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load12.5mV8.9mV9.8mV4.4mVPass
20% Load13.3mV9.2mV10.2mV4.9mVPass
30% Load15.6mV10.5mV11.0mV6.3mVPass
40% Load19.2mV12.1mV11.9mV7.7mVPass
50% Load22.6mV14.1mV13.8mV9.1mVPass
60% Load26.2mV16.6mV15.4mV10.8mVPass
70% Load30.5mV18.8mV17.3mV12.6mVPass
80% Load34.0mV21.0mV19.3mV14.2mVPass
90% Load37.9mV23.3mV21.8mV15.3mVPass
100% Load41.0mV25.4mV23.0mV17.1mVPass
110% Load45.2mV27.4mV24.9mV18.8mVPass
Cross-Load 115.6mV12.0mV14.9mV5.4mVPass
Cross-Load 240.9mV23.2mV20.7mV15.3mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The ripple suppression we observe is not up to today's high-end standards. It's good enough, though, especially when we take into account that this is an SFX-based power supply. Still, it'd be nice to see close to 30mV ripple at +12V and below 20mV on the minor rails under full load.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

