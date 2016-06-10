Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 P2 PSU Review

Another EVGA P2 is on our test bench today. The 750 P2 features 750W max power, modular cabling and Japanese caps throughout. This PSU promises high performance and increased reliability, so it looks to be a great choice for enthusiast PCs.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Only one power supply scores higher than the 750 P2 in this chart, Seasonic's top-of-the-line Snow Silent 750. Corsair's RM750i and RM750x units aren't far behind. They're both 80 PLUS Gold-certified though, so they belong to another, lower, category.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SuperNOVA 750 P2's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

EVGA's asking price is expensive, so performance per dollar isn't particularly high. Platinum-rated PSUs still command a premium since there aren't enough Titanium products to push their prices lower.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Although noise output is low, there's a lot of compelling competition in this wattage category. With a fan featuring a lower start-up voltage, EVGA might fare better in this metric.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Once more, Seasonic's Snow Silent shows its worth and manages to take the lead, albeit by just a hair.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nuckles_56 10 June 2016 13:22
    Thanks for the review Aris. I'd have to say that I'm very impressed with the performance of this unit, it is excellent. It is also nice to see that it has no issues with holdup times either.
  • theyeti87 10 June 2016 14:58
    It was the P2 650 review on Tom's that helped me decide on buying that unit. Same as this, just 100 watts less powerful. Extremely happy with the stability and quiet operation. Very reliable units!
  • dstarr3 10 June 2016 22:27
    Any Super Flower review should just read "It's Super Flower. Just buy it."
  • detroitwillfall 11 June 2016 04:46
    i have this psu and i am happy with it!
  • AfiliaSaga 13 June 2016 12:31
    I have their G2 750W superflower unit, fantastic performance couldn't be happier with it.
  • David_24 13 June 2016 15:54
    never knew the 650 was quietter. I got this product 3 months ago cause it's quiet.
  • refillable 14 June 2016 08:33
    Another great product from EVGA. I regret belittling EVGA with their early PSUs. I also mistakenly said, "I don't like that EVGA PSU"...

    With SuperFlower, they're known to bring greatness now. Anyone looking for "Good PSUs" should go straight to these units and buy them. Exceptional value with excellent performance. Sadly, they're still not available in my country.
  • dstarr3 15 June 2016 00:10
    18119171 said:
    Another great product from EVGA. I regret belittling EVGA with their early PSUs. I also mistakenly said, "I don't like that EVGA PSU"...

    With SuperFlower, they're known to bring greatness now. Anyone looking for "Good PSUs" should go straight to these units and buy them. Exceptional value with excellent performance. Sadly, they're still not available in my country.

    Right on. Unless you need significantly more or significantly less power, there's no reason to buy anything else.
  • jazzy663 19 June 2016 02:30
    I like how EVGA has been stepping up their PSU game lately.
