EVGA SuperNOVA 750 P2 PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Only one power supply scores higher than the 750 P2 in this chart, Seasonic's top-of-the-line Snow Silent 750. Corsair's RM750i and RM750x units aren't far behind. They're both 80 PLUS Gold-certified though, so they belong to another, lower, category.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SuperNOVA 750 P2's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

EVGA's asking price is expensive, so performance per dollar isn't particularly high. Platinum-rated PSUs still command a premium since there aren't enough Titanium products to push their prices lower.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Although noise output is low, there's a lot of compelling competition in this wattage category. With a fan featuring a lower start-up voltage, EVGA might fare better in this metric.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Once more, Seasonic's Snow Silent shows its worth and manages to take the lead, albeit by just a hair.