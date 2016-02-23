EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
This is an efficient Platinum-rated unit, which the graph above shows. For much of this PSU's operating range, efficiency is above 90 percent. If you want to lower your electricity bills to save some money and a Titanium-class PSU is out of your budget, then the 850 P2 will do the job just fine at a lower price point.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
The IR camera showed that the APFC coil's temperature is around 75 °C, while the bridge rectifier operates at lower than 70 °C, despite the full load and 49 °C temperature inside the hotbox.
Even under these tough conditions, the filtering capacitors on the secondary side are only close to 60 °C. Given their specs, and with the help of the cap life formula, which you can find in our PSU 101 article, we estimate they'll last close to six years under continuous full load operation at 49 degrees. That's a long time for such an extreme hypothetical application.
Scores a 9.7 on Jonnyguru, but is low end of tier 1 got it.
I like Tom's in general, been coming here since Tom was actually doing reviews, but I'll take JonnyGuru's(or Oklahoma Wolf) word that this is an awesome PSU, it scored 10 of 10's in all but Value, where a couple of similar quality PSU were a tad cheaper.
I've got the G2 model(thanks to their review of it) and couldn't be happier with it. Well other than they now have Platinum and Titanium versions and would prefer one of those. But 80+ Gold is still good enough for me.
Well, i think that you don't pay that much attention to Jonnyguru.com, as much as you claim.
Look here, at Jonny's tier list, and notice what tier is the EVGA's P2 line :
http://www.jonnyguru.com/forums/showthread.php?t=12947
The same reason so many regions have different plug types. They all designed these things before anyone had the idea to standardize these things across regions, and by now it's an incredible amount of work to have to redesign the infrastructure of entire countries.
Gotta hand it to the Americans for inventing the concept of the grid and power distribution to the masses, they did it first, and Edison's equipment at the time ran best on 110v so it was the obvious choice. Currently it's at 120v, this was changed in the 50s. Don't forget houses are supplied with 240v, this is what runs our hot water heaters, ovens and air conditioners. Just the old way is still too set in stone to be changed, not to mention 120v is safer for human exposure (a shock from a 120v outlet is much less dangerous than that of a 240v outlet, having experienced the 120v shock I can't imagine how painful a 240v would be)
Yep...I was popped by a 220v 3-prong washing machine plug wire that arced some two decades ago (when it was still known as a 220v power connection) and it knocked me on my butt. It makes getting hit by 120v (used to be 110v), which I've also experienced more recently, seem like carpet static electricity.
This is the summary for my EVGA 850 G2 (Tier 2 according to his list, a WIP according to the post)
It scores a 9.9 of 10, and is somehow a Tier 2 according to that list. I have no clue as to what he is doing with his list on the forums. I cannot explain HOW a unit that scores 9.9 of 10 is anything less than Tier 1. There are some Corsair units that scored perfect 10's that are also listed as Tier 2 on it as well.
If it's scoring that close to 10, or an actual 10 (his highest score), it's a Tier 1 to me. And I'd never second guess buying one regardless of brand.