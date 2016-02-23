EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

This is an efficient Platinum-rated unit, which the graph above shows. For much of this PSU's operating range, efficiency is above 90 percent. If you want to lower your electricity bills to save some money and a Titanium-class PSU is out of your budget, then the 850 P2 will do the job just fine at a lower price point.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The IR camera showed that the APFC coil's temperature is around 75 °C, while the bridge rectifier operates at lower than 70 °C, despite the full load and 49 °C temperature inside the hotbox.

Even under these tough conditions, the filtering capacitors on the secondary side are only close to 60 °C. Given their specs, and with the help of the cap life formula, which you can find in our PSU 101 article, we estimate they'll last close to six years under continuous full load operation at 49 degrees. That's a long time for such an extreme hypothetical application.